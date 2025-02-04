Democrats in Albany have once again proven that, when political survival is at stake, the rule of law is little more than an inconvenience to be manipulated, rewritten, or outright discarded. Their latest scheme? Delaying the special election for Elise Stefanik’s congressional seat, thereby depriving New York’s 21st Congressional District of representation in the U.S. House while weakening the Republican majority in Washington.

This is not a case of legislative housekeeping or a benign consolidation of elections. It is a nakedly partisan attempt to buy time, rig the political scales, and deny voters their rightful voice in Congress. What’s more, it follows an unmistakable pattern: whenever New York Democrats see an opportunity to weaponize the legal system against their opponents, they seize it with Machiavellian glee.

Consider, for instance, their blatant perversion of civil law to ensure that a politically motivated lawsuit against Donald Trump could proceed. In 2022, Albany Democrats passed legislation temporarily suspending the statute of limitations for civil sexual assault cases—ostensibly for the benefit of all victims. But, as the details emerged, it became clear that this was a tailor-made provision to allow E. Jean Carroll’s lawsuit against Trump to move forward. The same network of activists who lobbied for the legal change just so happened to be the financiers of Carroll’s case. It was an outrageously transparent act of judicial warfare, using the levers of power to settle political scores rather than to serve justice.

Now, they are deploying the same underhanded strategy to sabotage congressional representation. Representative Elise Stefanik has not officially resigned from her position in the U.S. House of Representatives, but she has been nominated by President-elect Donald Trump to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. Her resignation is anticipated upon Senate confirmation. If she steps down in February to assume this new post, current election law requires Governor Kathy Hochul to call a special election within ten days, with the election itself to follow within 70 to 80 days. In a fair and functioning system, this would mean a replacement would be chosen by April or May. But New York Democrats, ever the opportunists, are considering rewriting the law to extend the vacancy until at least June—conveniently coinciding with the state’s primary elections, a move that conveniently suppresses Republican turnout while maximizing Democratic participation.

To justify this cynical ploy, they will undoubtedly peddle a narrative of cost savings and electoral efficiency. But let’s not be naive. Their real motive is as clear as day: to deprive the GOP-controlled House of a vote for as long as possible, potentially stalling critical legislative efforts and further hamstringing Speaker Mike Johnson’s already precarious majority.

The implications of such a move extend far beyond Stefanik’s district. It sets yet another dangerous precedent that laws governing elections can be rewritten at will to serve those in power. If a Republican seat can be deliberately left vacant for months, what’s to stop Democrats from employing similar tactics to manipulate the composition of Congress in future election cycles?

If New York Democrats truly believe in disenfranchising an entire district by delaying its representation, then there must be consequences. Every New York Democrat in the House should have their committee assignments suspended until the 21st Congressional District has its duly elected representative seated. If they want to deny representation to one district, then let them feel the sting of accountability by stripping their influence in Washington until the election takes place.

The gamesmanship must end. If Democrats continue to abuse their legislative power to rig elections in their favor, Republicans must respond in kind—through legal challenges, congressional pushback, and aggressive political countermeasures. Otherwise, the precedent will be set, and the next Republican House majority may find itself weakened not by voters, but by the calculated lawfare of a party that treats democracy as a game rigged for their perpetual rule.

