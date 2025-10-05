The story of Kilmar Abrego Garcia is not one of injustice, but of excess. For more than six years, the American legal system has poured its time, attention, and taxpayer dollars into one man who entered the US illegally, assaulted his wife, and worked with known members of MS-13. His immigration and criminal cases have touched at least twenty judges, climbed through every rung of the judiciary, and drawn in senators, NGOs, and activist lawyers who seem determined to stretch the idea of “due process” until it means “never-ending process.” What began as a straightforward deportation has metastasized into a symbol of how the American left uses the courts to obstruct immigration enforcement and punish conservative administrations that dare to act.

There is no dispute about the facts that matter most. Garcia entered the country illegally. He admitted to abusing his wife. Federal prosecutors, state police, and multiple immigration judges concluded that he has worked with human and drug traffickers affiliated with MS-13. He was granted temporary protection from deportation in 2019, then violated that trust. The Trump administration rightly attempted to deport him under an order that should have been final. Instead, a cadre of activist judges appointed by Obama and Biden stepped in repeatedly, blocking his removal and granting hearings, stays, and injunctions that have kept him in the country for years.

By any reasonable measure, Garcia has received more due process than any citizen ever could. His saga began in 2019 when Immigration Judge David W. Jones denied asylum but granted “withholding of removal,” allowing Garcia to remain temporarily in the US. That was one hearing. Since then, Garcia has had at least fifteen more hearings in various federal courts, and at least five appeals. He has appeared before an immigration judge, a magistrate, multiple district judges, an appellate panel, and even the Supreme Court. Nine Justices, three appellate judges, two federal district judges, one magistrate, and multiple immigration judges have all ruled on some aspect of his case. That’s over twenty judges in total. In the span of six years, Garcia has occupied more judicial time than hundreds of lawful immigrants combined.

At each stage, new rulings have layered atop the old. Even after the Supreme Court ruled unanimously in 2025 that the Trump administration had erred procedurally in a prior deportation, lower-court judges continued to intervene, issuing injunctions that effectively nullified executive authority. Judge Paula Xinis in Maryland, an Obama appointee, has been especially active in blocking deportations and ordering hearings that favor progressive legal activists. Her courtroom has become a revolving door for deportation delays. Each new ruling postpones enforcement of the law in the name of fairness, but fairness long ago gave way to paralysis.

These judicial interventions are not isolated acts of caution; they are acts of resistance. Abrego Garcia’s deportation was blocked and reblocked by judges whose sympathies align with NGOs that make a business of prolonging cases. CASA de Maryland, the ACLU, and other left-aligned groups have poured hundreds of thousands of dollars into his legal defense. Their lawyers have turned Garcia into a cause célèbre, a symbol of what they call resistance to “vindictive prosecution.” In truth, these groups have created a playbook for indefinite delay: flood the courts with motions, cry retaliation, and use sympathetic judges to keep a deportation in limbo.

The cooperation between activist NGOs and progressive judges has created an unholy alliance against enforcement. Every new filing becomes an excuse for another stay. Every stay becomes another month of sanctuary. The NGOs surrounding Garcia have mastered the art of judicial obstruction, funded, ironically, by taxpayer-supported grants and university-affiliated law clinics. Each delay imposes real costs on law enforcement, immigration courts, and public confidence. When justice is stretched this far, it stops serving the public and starts serving the defendant alone.

What is most perverse about this process is how it rewards defiance. When Garcia refused a plea deal, a federal judge rewarded him with yet another hearing. When ICE attempted to deport him to a safe third country, another judge forbade it, citing “humanitarian concerns.” When DHS tried again, still another court blocked removal, demanding new reviews. In the name of protecting one man’s rights, the judiciary has eroded the rights of the public, to safety, to order, and to see the law enforced. The net result is that Garcia remains in US custody, protected by layers of legal insulation that no ordinary American could hope to enjoy.

To call this “due process” is an abuse of language. Process that never ends is not justice; it is avoidance. The framers of our Constitution envisioned checks and balances, not judicial overreach that ties the executive branch in knots. Immigration enforcement requires finality. Yet in Garcia’s case, the courts have substituted themselves for the executive, endlessly questioning and reversing administrative authority. They have transformed immigration law into a courtroom carnival of technicalities. The people’s representatives set policy. The executive executes it. The judiciary has no business endlessly rewriting or suspending it.

Each ruling that delayed Garcia’s deportation was justified in the language of compassion, but compassion for whom? For a man credibly accused of aiding traffickers? For an abuser whose wife sought court ordered protection twice? For a member of a violent gang that terrorizes American communities? Compassion without discernment is not justice. It is sentimentality posing as virtue. Meanwhile, victims of MS-13 crimes and citizens who obey the law see a system that bends backward for criminals while ignoring their safety.

This imbalance reflects a deeper sickness in our legal culture: the left’s obsession with process over outcome. The modern progressive view holds that the appearance of fairness matters more than actual justice. If a deportation is delayed, that delay itself is rebranded as a victory for “rights.” In reality, it is a defeat for sovereignty. A nation that cannot expel those who break its laws has ceased to govern itself. America is not a courtroom. It is a country, and its borders must mean something.

Garcia’s legal odyssey shows how far the activist left will go to entrench its ideology in the machinery of law. Progressive judges, aided by NGOs, have turned the judiciary into a shadow legislature, issuing de facto amnesties case by case. This subverts not only immigration law but democratic accountability. The voters elected a president to enforce immigration policy, yet unelected judges now determine who stays and who goes. That is not justice; it is usurpation.

The American legal system must rediscover restraint. Judges must remember that due process is a safeguard against arbitrary power, not a shield for those who exploit it. Congress should examine the extent to which federal courts can repeatedly block deportations that have already been adjudicated. The executive branch should refuse to indulge endless relitigation disguised as humanitarianism. And taxpayers should question why their money funds NGOs that obstruct lawful enforcement.

In the end, Garcia’s story is not about one immigrant. It is about a system that has lost its moral clarity. When a man who entered illegally, beat his wife, and consorted with traffickers can stall his deportation for six years and counting, something fundamental has gone wrong. America’s compassion has become its weakness. Its courts, designed to defend justice, are defending delay. And while judges and NGOs congratulate themselves for their conscience, the law itself bleeds authority.

