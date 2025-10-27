@amuse

Brian Johnston
5h

This fantasy explains to me that ‘us minions’ don’t matter. The powerful will always look after themselves and even the obvious absent analysis relies on electronic devices which we know can be hacked, there was no physical evidence of the impending doom and the failure of interventions can support that it was a ghost. No outcome was a disappointment a good cast but a faulty storyline. As always a good reflection Amuse.

SDN
6h

"It matters because a public that believes the odds are fifty fifty after two shots may understandably conclude that missile defense is theater for anxious voters."

It also matters because "public" includes the public of our adversaries, who may not see a reason for their governments to be deterred by our defensive capabilities, and they have been taught that "effete Western nations" do not have the spine to use the offensive ones (possibly accurately, but that's another rant).

