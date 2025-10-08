For sixty years, America has lived under a well-intentioned but fundamentally racist assumption: that black voters can only be represented by black politicians and that Hispanic voters can only be represented by Hispanic politicians. This premise, enshrined in Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, has forced states to draw congressional districts according to race, not citizenship, community, or competence. What began as an attempt to expand opportunity devolved into a mandate for racial segregation in politics. It also gave rise to a generation of racial opportunists who used the Act to build personal power by stoking division. Just a few years after the VRA’s passage, figures like Al Sharpton emerged, exploiting the new racial order to inflame grievances and profit from perpetual outrage, proving that the VRA had not healed America’s racial wounds but institutionalized them. On October 15th, when the Supreme Court re-hears Louisiana v. Callais, the justices have a chance to correct this moral and constitutional error.

The idea that race determines representation contradicts the very foundation of American equality. The Constitution’s Equal Protection Clause promises that government will treat all citizens alike, without regard to race. Yet the Voting Rights Act, as interpreted for decades, required states to do the opposite: to treat voters differently depending on the color of their skin. Section 2 forced legislatures to draw so-called “majority-minority” districts, where racial identity, not shared geography, economy, or culture, defined political belonging. The logic was clear but poisonous. If white voters prefer white candidates and black voters prefer black candidates, then the only fair system is one that guarantees each group its own representative. This thinking is racial determinism masquerading as democracy.

Democrats, who championed these arrangements, found in them a source of immense political power. By dividing voters along racial lines, they created the illusion of moral virtue while cementing partisan control. The system encouraged racial pandering and grievance politics. Candidates learned that appealing to racial solidarity could win them office; parties learned that protecting racially gerrymandered districts could preserve their dominance. The result was not racial harmony but political apartheid, a system in which the color of one’s district dictated the color of one’s representative. In practice, this meant that white, black, Hispanic, and Asian voters were encouraged to see themselves not as citizens bound by shared interests but as members of competing tribes vying for state-sanctioned power.

This racialization of representation has distorted democracy for decades. It has rewarded racial entrepreneurs and punished genuine coalition-building. It has turned elections into census counts. And it has allowed the Democratic Party to claim permanent ownership over minority voters, portraying any effort to reform or redraw these maps as an attack on civil rights. But the truth is that the Voting Rights Act, at least in its Section 2 form, codified discrimination rather than cured it. It told Americans that justice requires sorting people by race. That is the very definition of racism.

The constitutional injury runs deep. The Equal Protection Clause forbids states from classifying citizens by race unless they can show a compelling governmental interest narrowly tailored to that classification. Over the years, courts stretched that standard beyond recognition to justify the Voting Rights Act’s demands. They treated racial gerrymandering as a necessary evil, a temporary corrective to past injustice. But temporary solutions tend to become permanent. What began as a measure to overcome Jim Crow became a new system of racial entrenchment. Even after black and Hispanic candidates began winning office without the crutch of racial districts, Section 2 remained as a justification for perpetuating them.

Louisiana v. Callais could end this contradiction. The case asks whether states must continue creating majority-minority districts under Section 2 when doing so requires explicit racial sorting. If the Court overturns Section 2’s current interpretation, up to 27 congressional districts across the country could be redrawn. That would not be racial regression, it would be constitutional restoration. It would affirm that every American, regardless of color, can vote for and be represented by any candidate who earns their trust.

Opponents of reform will claim that eliminating Section 2 means disenfranchising minority voters. That is false. It means recognizing that minority voters are not a monolith and that their political rights are individual, not collective. It means acknowledging that black, Hispanic, and Asian citizens do not require separate districts to have a voice. It means treating every voter as an equal participant in self-government, not a demographic pawn. The claim that a black citizen cannot be represented by a white legislator, or vice versa, is itself racist. The Supreme Court should reject it decisively.

America has already outgrown the logic of racial representation. The 2024 election showed that voters increasingly defy racial stereotypes. President Trump earned record support among black and Hispanic voters, demonstrating that political identity is no longer bound to race. Meanwhile, white voters in states like South Carolina, Utah, and Florida have repeatedly elected black and Hispanic conservatives to high office. These developments expose the lie at the heart of Section 2: that racial identity determines political allegiance. It does not. Character, ideas, and competence do.

If the Court strikes down Section 2, Democrats will warn of a return to the pre–civil rights era. But the reality would be the opposite. Abolishing race-based districts would finally bring civil rights law in line with the principle that gave it birth, that government should be colorblind. It would end the practice of racial cartography, where politicians carve up communities to engineer racial outcomes. It would replace the arithmetic of skin color with the arithmetic of citizenship. And it would restore to the states their constitutional authority to draw districts based on traditional, neutral criteria like compactness and contiguity, not racial headcounts.

Ending Section 2 would not silence minority voices. It would dignify them. It would say that black and Hispanic Americans do not need government-mandated racial safe spaces to compete in politics. They can win, and do win, on the strength of their ideas. It would free them from the patronizing assumption that only Democrats or only candidates of their own race can speak for them. And it would free white and Asian voters from the guilt and resentment bred by decades of race-based policymaking.

The irony of the Voting Rights Act is that, in seeking to cure racial discrimination, it institutionalized it. By dividing Americans into categories and demanding political boundaries to match, it entrenched the very divisions it claimed to heal. Section 2 has outlived its moral and constitutional justification. The time has come to replace racial math with civic equality.

When the Supreme Court hears Louisiana v. Callais, it will face not just a legal question but a moral one. Will it cling to a mid-20th-century logic that sees Americans as racial blocs, or will it affirm a 21st-century truth—that we are one people, equal under law? The answer should be clear. Equality means representation without regard to race. Freedom means voting for anyone you choose, not for those chosen for you by racial arithmetic. Justice means colorblind democracy.

If the Court has the courage to strike down Section 2, history will remember October 15th, 2025, as the day America desegregated its politics. For the first time in six decades, citizens will not be told that their vote is bound to their skin. They will be told, rightly, that their vote is bound only to their conscience.

