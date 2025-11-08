@amuse

Susan Daniels
12h
Susan Daniels
12h

Excellent information. The Democrats, while trying to hurt everyone else, have only hurt their own party.

Dan_in_MO
Reply
Share
7h
Dan_in_MO
7h

What needs to be done right now is capture in a database all the positions that are deemed essential where people are currently working without pay. These are fenced off. Once government operations resume those positions outside the fence must go through a review process justifying their continued existence. The initial very modest goal should be to reduce at least 25% of these non essential positions. Note I'm being extremely charitable in only suggesting we cut 25%. If I was the king the left fantasizes about I would be cutting 70%. ;-)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

