Susan Daniels
Thank you for an entertaining (and legal) explanation while we watched a "Karen" go through her antics. It was disheartening to see the father collapese so quickly and to see the look on his son's face as he gave the ball to her.

I differ. The father was not acting out of "kindness," he was acting out of weakness, as demonstrateed when he stepped back and pulled his hands up as to defend himself. It was a pathetic example for his son.

(If I ever need a lawyer, I'm going to track you down.)

Stephen Aleshire
So name and shame the "Karen" trying to obtain the ball by force of verbal argument.

