The prosecution of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell stands as one of the most enigmatic and unsettling legal cases in recent American history. What appeared to be an effort to bring accountability to a long-running, elite-backed trafficking operation instead left fundamental questions unanswered, particularly regarding the men Epstein and Maxwell allegedly served. The handling of this case by the Southern District of New York (SDNY) and the FBI raises disturbing concerns about whether justice was truly the objective—or whether the prosecution was carefully engineered to shield the powerful men who benefitted from Epstein’s crimes.

The SDNY’s handling of Epstein’s case in 2019 was, at best, peculiar. Maurene Comey, daughter of former FBI Director James Comey, was part of the team that indicted Epstein on sex trafficking charges. Given the scope of Epstein’s operation—an enterprise suspected of trafficking as many as 500 underage girls to powerful men across multiple locations, including New York, Palm Beach, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Paris—one would expect a sweeping prosecution that sought to expose and convict all those involved. Instead, the case took a tragically convenient turn: Epstein was arrested, denied bail, and within weeks was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a federal jail cell, an event so suspicious it would be dismissed as implausible in any other context.

When Epstein died, many assumed the government would pivot to dismantling his network. Instead, the prosecution’s focus narrowed to a single individual: Ghislaine Maxwell. The decision to exclude any male perpetrators from the indictment is puzzling given that Epstein’s entire operation hinged on providing underage girls to men of influence. Federal prosecutors had an extensive list of victims and a trove of physical evidence, yet they selectively pursued a case that ensured none of Epstein’s powerful friends were named, let alone prosecuted.

Consider the prosecution’s selection of witnesses in the Maxwell trial. Despite having access to hundreds of victims, Maurene Comey’s team chose to present only four victims—all of whom testified that they had been directly abused by Epstein himself, rather than high-profile clients who allegedly took part in the trafficking network. Even more revealing, two of the victims had reportedly been exploited by men other than Epstein, yet the prosecution carefully omitted those details, discussing only their abuse at the hands of Epstein and Maxwell. This strategic framing reinforced a narrative that Epstein and Maxwell acted in isolation rather than as facilitators for an elite network.

The omission of Virginia Giuffre is particularly telling. Giuffre has publicly stated that Epstein trafficked her to Prince Andrew, Alan Dershowitz, and others, yet she was not called to testify. Her exclusion from the trial sent a clear message: the government had no interest in exposing the most politically and financially connected individuals linked to Epstein. The Maxwell case was prosecuted in such a way that only the Epstein-Maxwell relationship was scrutinized, while their clients—the men for whom these young girls were allegedly procured—remained protected.

If the selective prosecution strategy wasn’t enough to raise alarm, the FBI’s handling of crucial evidence should remove any doubt. When federal agents searched Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse in 2019, they discovered a safe filled with CDs, hard drives, and other potential blackmail material—the kind of evidence that, if thoroughly examined, might have identified Epstein’s clients. But rather than securing and cataloging the materials immediately, the Agent in Charge inexplicably ordered the agents to leave the safe’s contents behind after merely photographing them. The official reasoning? A false claim that the warrant did not cover seizing those specific items, a contention that the agents themselves challenged at the time.

By the time a new warrant was obtained, the materials had vanished. When the FBI later contacted Epstein’s lawyers, the missing materials were mysteriously returned—but they bore evidence tape from an unknown source, indicating that they had been examined while in unofficial custody. The FBI later admitted in court that they had no way of knowing whether the files had been altered before being returned. This was not an accident. This was a cover-up.

Now, years after Maxwell’s conviction, new revelations continue to cast doubt on the integrity of the prosecution. Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi recently demanded access to all Epstein-related files held by the FBI and SDNY, seeking to uncover what the government has been hiding. The response? Stonewalling. Despite the existence of thousands of pages of evidence, Bondi was initially provided with only 200 pages—a deliberate withholding of information that suggests ongoing protection of high-profile individuals. Last night, Bondi publicly announced that she had demanded the FBI turn over all Epstein files by 8:00 AM today. As of now, it remains unclear whether they complied.

All of this raises the fundamental question: Was the Epstein-Maxwell prosecution truly about justice, or was it an elaborate exercise in damage control? The deliberate narrowing of the case to focus exclusively on Epstein and Maxwell, the refusal to prosecute any of the men who allegedly engaged in abuse, and the blatant mishandling of physical evidence all suggest a coordinated effort to protect those in power.

If the goal had been justice, the Epstein case would not have ended with his death, and the Maxwell case would not have been limited to her involvement with Epstein alone. Instead, we would have seen a sweeping investigation that exposed every perpetrator who participated in the trafficking network. The reality is that this investigation never came, and if Pam Bondi’s struggles with the FBI are any indication, those in power are still working to keep the truth buried.

At its core, the Epstein scandal was never about just Epstein. It was about the elite figures who used his operation for their own perverse interests. The handling of this case suggests that these men were, and continue to be, untouchable. What should have been a landmark case in bringing down a global trafficking network instead became a carefully contained spectacle, with Epstein conveniently dying in his cell and Maxwell taking the fall alone.

If justice is ever to be served, the focus must shift to those who were protected—not just those who were prosecuted. Maurene Comey must be put under oath and compelled to provide a full list of all men known to have abused young girls trafficked by Epstein. Given that Comey did not retain such a list, she must work with the Department of Justice to compile a comprehensive record. It is paramount not only to bring these men to justice but also to clear the names of those who were merely innocent associates of Epstein, ensuring that the full truth is revealed.

If you don't already please follow @amuse on 𝕏.