@amuse

@amuse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brandy's avatar
Brandy
6h

I just can't fathom what the Supreme Court is doing. Are they completely removed from the everyday happenings? They jumped the line to stop Trump, yet they haven't seen fit to halt this madness. They seem irritated about getting so many cases, but that is happening because the Democrats are using lawfare and Biden confirmed nothing but activist judges. I just don't understand.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 amuse on x
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture