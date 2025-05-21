Jake Tapper’s Original Sin arrives not as an exposé from the fringes, but as a solemn reckoning from within the temple. It is a confessional narrative wrapped in the form of a journalistic postmortem. The central claim, both simple and devastating, is this: Joe Biden was unfit to run in 2024, and everyone who mattered knew it. They chose to pretend otherwise, and in doing so, they triggered a political catastrophe whose implications extend far beyond a single election cycle.

Tapper, together with co-author Alex Thompson, opens the book with a vivid image of Biden’s self-mythologized mantra, "GET UP", as a kind of metaphysical armor shielding him from the infirmities of age. It is a motif that, in more reflective hands, might have invited sympathy. Here it functions more cynically. Biden’s refusal to step aside, rooted less in courage than in pride, becomes the engine of institutional denial. The authors, having interviewed over two hundred insiders, construct a damning picture of what amounts to an elaborate political theater. The performance, sustained by party elites, legacy media, and Biden’s inner circle, demanded a suspension of disbelief from the electorate. The real drama, as the book shows, unfolded offstage.

There are moments when Tapper's restraint lapses, allowing clarity to burst through the fog. One passage admits, almost casually, that the administration operated not through a coherent executive but by a "Politburo" of advisors, Donilon, Klain, Dunn, Dillon, each maneuvering within a power vacuum. That term, evocative of Soviet bureaucracy, is not hyperbolic. It captures the essence of the system that emerged under Biden: diffuse power with no accountability, decisions driven by fear of optics rather than national interest. What Tapper avoids saying directly is that this arrangement nullified the constitutional role of the presidency. It was government by apparatchik.

This core insight, though carefully worded, vindicates years of conservative critique. For all the mockery heaped on right-leaning observers who questioned Biden’s fitness, Original Sin confirms that those doubts were not only justified, they were understated. Tapper notes that by mid-2023, internal polling and donor panic were rampant. Yet the machine rolled on, lubricated by a cynical calculus: a declining Biden was still preferable to a Kamala Harris who inspired no confidence among voters, donors, or staff.

Some passages of the book verge on unintentional comedy. The campaign, we learn, staged a ninety-minute town hall so tightly scripted that even the cameras were banned. The footage was reportedly so unusable it was buried. More surreal still are the descriptions of staffers huddled in prayer after Biden’s debate meltdown, as though divine intervention might repair a political decision made in bad faith. These vignettes provide rare moments of dramatic tension in an otherwise studied narrative. But their meaning is unmistakable: this was not simply a mismanaged campaign, it was a cult of inertia.

To be clear, Tapper does not lay the blame solely at Biden’s feet. Indeed, one of the book’s quieter strengths is its refusal to let the president serve as a scapegoat. Biden, in his dotage, is portrayed more as a vessel than an architect. The real indictment lands on the people who knew better. Cabinet officials who said nothing. Advisors who muttered in private but lied in public. Journalists who shielded rather than investigated. Tapper himself, once counted among them, now seeks atonement through exposure. But it is an exposure hedged by hedging. For example, he refers to Merrick Garland’s Department of Justice as "independent," a claim that strains credulity in light of documented communication between the White House and prosecutors pursuing Trump. It is a curious omission, one that preserves the Beltway norm of institutional face-saving.

Still, the value of Original Sin lies not in what it dares but in what it affirms. That the 2024 election was a case study in elite self-deception. That the media’s moral pedestal has collapsed. That the governing class, far from being stewards of democracy, became custodians of a fiction. This is not a partisan interpretation. It is the book’s thesis. One need only read the closing chapters, where Tapper recounts the post-debate fallout, the donor exodus, the vanishing of campaign surrogates, the polling collapse, to see that the illusion could not survive contact with reality.

What, then, is the lesson? Some will say that Biden’s decision to run again was a misjudgment. Others will insist it was a betrayal. But Tapper’s narrative suggests something more corrosive: it was a collective abdication of responsibility. The Democratic establishment, unable to confront its succession crisis, opted for denial. They lied to themselves, then to the public, and finally to history. And when the facade crumbled, they were left with neither power nor credibility.

This conclusion is not new to conservative readers. What is new is the voice delivering it. Tapper is not a MAGA loyalist, nor a firebrand populist. He is a credentialed insider, a face of establishment media, now documenting the very collapse he once helped obscure. In that sense, Original Sin is a document of institutional self-awareness, too late to matter electorally, but early enough to shape the post-mortem.

Readers may ask: will it change anything? Perhaps not. But books, unlike tweets or television clips, endure. They are archived, footnoted, used as raw material for future judgments. And Original Sin provides future historians with precisely the kind of primary source that cuts through spin. Its revelations, while couched in journalistic caution, are nonetheless real. The curtain has been pulled back. The stage is empty. The audience is no longer clapping.

