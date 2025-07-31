Suppose an American university were caught using taxpayer dollars to fund a theology course that instructed future teachers to structure public classrooms around Christian doctrine. There would be a media uproar, lawsuits from the ACLU, and urgent congressional hearings about the Establishment Clause. The same logic must apply to ideological instruction from the left. Harvard's course EDU H210P, "Queering Education," is not a neutral academic inquiry but a taxpayer-subsidized training ground for radical social reengineering. If President Trump's executive order banning federally funded DEI indoctrination means anything, it surely prohibits what is happening in this course.