@amuse

@amuse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian Johnston's avatar
Brian Johnston
10h

Hell hath no fury like a woman’s scorn. Great Article as always

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
James Arthur's avatar
James Arthur
9h

So, what about these “useful idiots?” Should they be prosecuted??? Ignorance and stupidity have never been a defense in American criminal jurisprudence. I hope this issue gets resolved, because it is an important and thorny one.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 amuse on x
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture