At Harvard University, one’s safety is a function not of rights, but of fashion. Misgender a student and the institution will summon a brigade of administrators, equity officers, and public condemnations. But chant for a global intifada, call Israeli students murderers, and plaster swastikas near Harvard Hillel, and you are not only protected, you are, by the lights of the administration, expressing yourself.

This contradiction is not merely anecdotal. It is institutional. It is deliberate. It is defended.

Consider the asymmetry. Harvard has 170 students who identify as transgender. The university rigorously protects this cohort with speech codes, pronoun enforcement, disciplinary measures, and social ostracism for dissenters. A student who deadnames a classmate risks referral to the Office for Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging, possible suspension, and certainly formal condemnation. Faculty, too, are disciplined for violations. Harvard has defined misgendering as a form of hate speech, intolerable in academic spaces.

Now consider the other side of the scale. Harvard has approximately 2,500 Jewish students. According to its own

311-page task force report

, those students now endure a level of fear and hostility that would, were they any other minority, produce a full-scale moral panic. Forty-four percent of Jewish students feel mentally unsafe. Twenty-six percent feel physically unsafe. Sixty percent report being targets of discrimination, bias, or stereotyping related to current events. These rates double those of non-Jewish, non-Muslim peers.

This is not a vague discomfort. It is specific and sustained. It is chants of "by any means necessary" echoing through Harvard Yard. It is being called a murderer for speaking Hebrew. It is being shunned in class for having served in the Israeli Defense Forces. It is being told, explicitly, that one must renounce Zionism to enter progressive spaces. Swastika stickers on lampposts, mezuzot removed from dorms, kippot hidden in pockets. This is not discomfort, it is fear. And it is fear born of administrative negligence.

Harvard’s equity infrastructure is uninterested. The DEI offices are reportedly opaque, slow, and indifferent when antisemitism is reported. Jewish students describe being ignored, even blamed, when they seek help. They learn that unlike their transgender peers, their fears do not trigger swift administrative action. Their pain is not recognized as protected. Instead, it is contextualized, downplayed, or rationalized as part of the great conversation about colonialism.

This bifurcation is not merely unjust. It is unlawful. Religious identity, including Judaism, is a protected class under federal law. Gender identity, while celebrated in cultural institutions, lacks the same federal recognition. Yet Harvard acts as if the inverse were true, and it is willing to go to court to defend that inversion.

Recall: Harvard sued President Trump after his administration moved to cut federal funding to institutions that perpetuated race-based discrimination in admissions and failed to safeguard the civil rights of students, particularly Jewish students facing targeted harassment. The Trump administration’s argument was not limited to admissions policies, but extended to the broader failure of certain universities, including Harvard, to comply with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination based on race, color, or national origin in programs receiving federal assistance. Rather than confront the mounting evidence that it was failing Jewish students, evidence Harvard itself would later validate in a 311-page report, Harvard doubled down. It defended its racial preferences, its opaque DEI bureaucracy, and its selective enforcement of civil rights as indispensable to its mission. The lawsuit has become a referendum not just on admissions, but on whether a university can claim moral authority while turning a blind eye to systemic antisemitism. This is not a school acting in good faith. This is a school at war with neutrality.

And neutrality is precisely what is lost when one identity group is coddled and another condemned. A Jewish student seeking refuge from doxxing, ostracism, and threats finds herself told that the institution cannot infringe on the free speech of her harassers. Yet the same administration that shrugs at chants of intifada imposes speech codes on those who use biologically accurate pronouns. The line is not drawn at dignity or safety. It is drawn at ideology.

Dr. Roland Fryer could tell you something about that. Fryer, a black economics professor at Harvard, published a 2016 study showing no racial bias in police shootings. This was, by all measures, a careful, peer-reviewed empirical analysis. Yet the campus response was not engagement, it was fury. Fryer received threats from students and even some faculty. He required police protection. His presence on campus became a liability not because he was wrong, but because he was inconvenient. That is the measure at Harvard: truth is tolerable only when it flatters orthodoxy.

The university’s own report admits it. It documents, without equivocation, that the academic environment for Jewish students is actively hostile. Zionist students are caricatured. Israeli students are treated as the enemy. Courses are ideologically slanted, making dissent feel dangerous. Admissions to clubs are denied based on military service in Israel. Gay Jewish students are exiled from queer spaces if they do not denounce the Jewish state. This is not theoretical. It is current, constant, and corrosive.

To address this, Harvard’s task force proposes a host of reforms. Syllabi are to be reviewed, courses diversified, definitions clarified, and a dedicated antisemitism officer appointed. But proposals, however well-meant, are not proof of change. They are admissions of failure. And when they coexist with continued indulgence for antisemitic protest, they read less like repentance and more like a bureaucratic evasion.

Meanwhile, misgendering continues to be treated as a near-capital offense. Students are trained, monitored, and corrected. Violations are punished. The university demands conformity of language and thought when it comes to gender identity, but not for Jewish safety. This is not a gap, it is a chasm.

Harvard cannot plead agnosticism. It has shown itself more than willing to interfere in student speech, regulate classroom language, and define social boundaries, so long as the target is conservative or traditional. The claim that it cannot suppress antisemitic expression because of its commitment to free speech is belied by its everyday suppression of dissenting views on gender, race, and sexuality.

If a student posts on Sidechat that gender is biologically fixed, the administrators descend. If a student calls for the destruction of Israel and the murder of Jews, they shrug. This is not accidental. It is the result of an institutional theology in which certain groups are seen as eternally aggrieved and others, no matter their history, are painted as oppressors.

There is a word for a system that protects one minority while ignoring or vilifying another. That word is discrimination.

The cultural reset Harvard claims to desire cannot occur so long as this discrimination is maintained. If the university seeks to become a place where pluralism is real and dignity is universal, it must apply its principles consistently. That means treating Jewish safety as no less urgent than transgender affirmation. It means acknowledging that religious identity is not a political position, and that defending Jewish students is not a concession to donors, but a moral imperative.

Until then, Harvard remains what it is: a sanctuary for selective compassion, where misgendering is policed but antisemitism is permitted to march, chant, and threaten under the crimson banner of free speech.

