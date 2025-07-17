It began with a gunshot.

When President Trump raised his fist and shouted “Fight, fight, fight!” after surviving an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, he did more than rally a terrified nation. He awakened a fellow warrior. Within 30 minutes, Elon Musk had endorsed him unequivocally, calling the display of resolve "inspiring" and affirming, "That is America: Strength under fire." That single moment, two titans, one wounded in body, the other compelled in spirit, formed the most consequential political alliance in the history of the republic. It married courage and capital, defiance and discipline, with the promise of reengineering government itself.

But across the manicured lawns and whispered corridors of Mar-a-Lago, another force stirred. Sergio Gorokhovsky, now known as Sergio Gor and already known among insiders as the so-called Mayor of Mar-a-Lago for his constant presence, prolific networking, and quiet maneuvering, was always two steps ahead, was plotting its demise.

Most Americans have never heard of Sergio Gor. But in Trump’s second term, he sits closer to the engine room of power than perhaps anyone not named Trump. As Director of the Presidential Personnel Office (PPO), Gor wields authority over who runs the executive branch. His choices determine whether Trump’s directives are implemented or buried under bureaucratic inertia. And everyone who receives an appointment ends up owing him. It is like collecting 5,000 favors from the most powerful people in Washington, a vast network of leverage and control. President Trump trusts him implicitly, as does Don Jr. and much of the family. In my opinion that trust is misplaced.

From the very beginning, Sergio Gor made it his mission to sabotage Elon Musk, not out of principle, but out of envy and insecurity. Gor, a professional flatterer with a checkered past and thin resume, saw in Musk a threat to his own relevance. Elon had intellect, influence, and independence. He didn’t defer to Gor’s petty power games. And in Washington, there is no greater sin. If Gor had been less driven by ego and imposter syndrome, he might have recognized Musk for what he truly was, the most powerful weapon in President Trump’s arsenal. A once-in-a-generation ally who could modernize the federal government and win over a new generation of voters. Instead, Gor let his personal insecurities take precedence over the president’s success. He didn’t just sabotage Elon, he sabotaged the president himself. And while I do not doubt Gor’s personal loyalty to Trump, his actions show a shocking lack of foresight. He could have helped Elon succeed. Instead, he helped him fail.

Witnesses recall the early cracks. Gor seethed after Musk didn't show him enough respect or deference in front of the cabinet secretaries. He vowed to "get" Elon if it was the last thing he did. Even associates of Gor were taken aback by how quickly he turned on Musk. They tried to calm him, reminding him that Elon wasn’t just any billionaire, he was perhaps the richest man in history, one of the most accomplished innovators of all time. They noted Musk’s uniqueness, that he is on the spectrum, that his directness and lack of subtlety are part of what makes him brilliant and indispensable. They warned that he shouldn’t be treated like the rest of us, because he isn’t like the rest of us. That’s why he’s been able to do what no one else has done. That’s why he matters to the president. But Gor refused to listen. Rather than help Musk navigate the White House and sprawling federal agencies, he ensured the corridors remained hostile. He excluded him from briefings. He whispered to cabinet members that Trump found Musk "unreliable," "out of control," even "not a team player." All lies, repeated daily until they formed a chorus.

Behind closed doors, Gor lobbied to slow Musk’s initiatives. In front of cameras, he posed as a loyal servant. In reality, he was the leaker-in-chief. Stories about DOGE’s internal tensions, supposed conflicts of interest, and Elon’s ethics were planted and pushed by Gor. He reportedly was the source of the leaks that named DOGE staffers in a high-profile New York Times piece, disclosing their names, titles, and duties, a move that not only violated trust, but jeopardized the safety and careers of federal employees and volunteers who had done nothing more than serve the president's agenda. One by one, these individuals were doxxed. Death threats followed. Tesla employees were harassed. Charging stations were vandalized. The objective was clear: destroy Musk’s public credibility and his safety and the safety of his family and friends. By making his public life dangerous and unbearable, Gor increased the pressure on Musk to walk away from government and return full-time to his business empire. It was sabotage disguised as inevitability. Gor then exploited the very chaos he created, telling the president that Elon had become too controversial, too destructive, too much of a distraction. The media storm Gor generated became his proof. 'Can we really afford to keep Elon around?' he reportedly asked. It was a question built atop a lie, and it worked.

Even Musk’s motives were distorted. Gor claimed Elon demanded EV tax credits in Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill, a fabrication that flies in the face of years of documented statements from Musk himself. As early as 2020, Musk pointed out that Tesla received the "least subsidies of any automaker in the US," having already phased out the $7,500 federal EV tax credit while competitors like GM and Ford continued benefiting from it. In 2022, he repeatedly emphasized that although subsidies helped spur adoption, Tesla had succeeded without them. Musk made clear that EV incentives were not essential to Tesla’s founding, nor did they serve its long-term interests. In fact, Musk openly endorsed ending all subsidies, arguing that such a move would actually benefit Tesla by eliminating support for unprofitable rivals. In 2023 and 2024, he reinforced that position, stating unequivocally that he wanted a level playing field and did not lobby for tax breaks. By 2025, even President Trump publicly acknowledged that Musk had "never asked for favors," praising his consistency. In June 2025, Trump even praised Musk for not seeking EV mandate favors, saying it was "very cool." Despite all this, Gor weaponized the falsehood, convincing others that Musk was angling for perks. The lie stuck. Trump, hearing it from enough "trusted" sources, began repeating it. A wedge was forming. Gor drove it deeper.

And yet, the results of the Trump-Musk collaboration were undeniable.

Musk contributed $277 million, more than the Adelsons or the Kochs at their peaks. But the money was just the beginning. Under Elon Musk's leadership, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) emerged as a transformative force in early 2025, delivering unprecedented fiscal discipline and operational reforms that slashed government waste by an estimated $190 billion through the cancellation of over 9,500 grants, 8,200 contracts, and redundant programs, while recovering hundreds of millions in fraudulent payments from agencies like the SBA and Labor Department. By exposing and eradicating bizarre inefficiencies, such as payouts to fictitious claimants born in the future, ghost employees, and lavish spending on censorship tools, DEI initiatives, and shady international grants, DOGE not only reclaimed taxpayer dollars but also fostered a culture of accountability via public dashboards, AI-driven audits that reduced processing times by 68%, and workforce optimizations that eliminated remote work loopholes and promoted whistleblowers. These bold actions, including blockchain tracking for expenditures and the shutdown of opaque entities like USAID, propelled net savings toward a trillion-dollar trajectory, enhanced disaster response efficiency, and ignited public engagement through tools like the Agency Efficiency Leaderboard, ultimately proving DOGE's model as a resounding success in curbing bureaucratic bloat and restoring faith in government stewardship.

But Gor’s efforts had already succeeded in a crucial respect. With the statutory 130-day limit on Musk’s role as a special government employee nearing its end, the mounting attacks on Tesla, and the increasing demands of Musk’s private ventures, President Trump orchestrated a soft landing. Rather than cast Musk out, he honored him. The president held a public ceremony, delivered a heartfelt speech, and even gave Elon a symbolic key to the White House, declaring him not only a friend but an enduring special advisor. This was a presidential gesture of continued respect and partnership. It signaled to allies and enemies alike that Musk's value to the administration remained immense.

But this was not the ending Gor had sought. He had not worked tirelessly behind the scenes to see Elon celebrated. He wanted him humiliated. He wanted all of Washington to know that Musk was persona non grata, that his relationship with the president was finished, that the throne belonged to Sergio Gor alone. In his desperation to sever that bond, Gor planted false stories in the media suggesting Musk was using drugs, and that those drugs made him unstable and unsafe to be around the president. These rumors weren’t just floated anonymously, Gor reportedly fed them directly to members of the Trump family, hoping to poison their view of Musk and accelerate his ouster. And so, faced with this soft landing, Gor struck back. He destroyed the détente between Trump and Musk by undermining Jared Isaacman’s nomination to lead NASA, knowing full well that it would enrage Musk and sever the fragile peace.

Isaacman was Musk’s pick, a billionaire entrepreneur and accomplished astronaut with bipartisan support. He was one of the very first appointments Trump announced, unveiled on December 4, 2024. From the moment of the announcement, Isaacman committed himself fully to the role. Beginning on Inauguration Day, he immersed himself in the work of understanding NASA, its personnel, its mission, its budget. He personally met with every single U.S. Senator in preparation for his confirmation. His diligence and professionalism paid off: the Senate committee voted unanimously to advance his nomination to a full floor vote. Senator John Thune had already arranged for his confirmation during the week of June 2nd.

Then, two days before that vote, Gor intervened. Despite knowing full well that Isaacman, like RFK Jr., Tulsi Gabbard, and even Elon Musk himself, had previously donated generously to Democrats, something reported widely in the press and addressed openly in the confirmation hearings, Gor spun it as a last-minute revelation. He claimed Elon had concealed Isaacman’s history from the president. This was false, and everyone knew it was false. Senator Ted Cruz had raised the very issue during hearings. The president had been briefed and was on board. And yet, Gor succeeded in portraying the nomination as toxic, whispering that it would be embarrassing and should be pulled. It was a monumental slap in the face, not only to Isaacman, who had prepared for months, but to Musk himself. And it destroyed the détente between the president and the man who had done more than anyone to power his second administration.

The consequences for NASA were dramatic and negative. Thanks to Gor’s last-minute intervention, NASA was left without a Senate-confirmed administrator for the foreseeable future. Officials warned the agency wouldn’t get a new chief approved for “at least nine months,” hampering leadership of the nation’s space program. A Trump adviser involved in the process vented frustration to Axios: “Isaacman is eminently qualified… exactly the type of person we want. And now look at it.” In short, Gor’s purity tests sacrificed a crucial agency head for a partisan grudge. Even Senate Republicans were angry. According to Axios, GOP senators privately blamed Gor for undermining the NASA pick purely to “settle a score” with Musk.

And so he did.

The betrayal stunned Musk. He distanced himself from the administration, shelved his rumored $200 million digital midterm ground game, and publicly lambasted the Trump team’s bloated spending bill. Eventually announcing he was considering forming a new political party, the America Party, to challenge Republicans who voted for the Big Beautiful Bill. The partnership was over.

The damage is still unfolding. Without Musk, Republicans are now projected to lose the House. The Senate hangs by a thread. Musk’s ability to microtarget swing voters with real-time behavioral analytics is gone. His unmatched social graph, larger than all US cable audiences combined, is dormant. In a subtle but unmistakable signal of his disillusionment, Musk has unfollowed numerous administration officials, Cabinet secretaries, and lawmakers on X, a quiet severing of ties that speaks louder than words. If Musk follows through on his threat to form the America Party, the GOP will almost certainly lose both the House and the Senate to the Democrats. What could have been a political and administrative renaissance now teeters on the edge of disaster. Gor didn’t just sabotage a relationship, he snatched defeat from the jaws of victory by pushing Elon out of the administration with breathtaking recklessness. What began with historic promise has become a cautionary tale.

All because of one man.

And who is Sergio Gor, really?

We don’t know why he lied about being born in Malta. We don’t know why he changed his name from Gorokhovsky. We don’t know if the reports about his father’s ties to the KGB’s Second Directorate or involvement in the Uzbek Cotton Scandal are true. We don’t know if his Israeli-born mother had connections to Mossad. We don’t know why he claims to belong to a Maltese secret society despite leaving the country as a 12-year-old, or why he claimed his mother was an entrepreneur, when records show she co-owned a single asset: their family home in Malta, parked in a shell company.

We don’t know if Gor’s conversion to Catholicism was sincere or strategic. We don’t know why he concealed his Jewish heritage. We don’t know if his admission to George Washington University was part of a broader intelligence grooming effort, or if he attended CIA-tied courses by Pamela Noe, a known CIA officer teaching "U.S. Intelligence, Past, Present, and Future." We don’t know if he was involved in the CIA’s Officers in Residence program or its clandestine recruitment. The stories are out there for anyone who cares to do the research but they don't matter as much as whether or not he can be trusted.

What we do know is this: Sergio Gor lied for 17 years about who he was.

And we know how this house of cards fell. It was the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), in cooperation with the Times of Malta, that finally exposed the truth. On July 8, 2025, they published a devastating report detailing Gor’s falsified biography. Soviet-born. Jewish heritage. Shell companies. Fabricated national identity. The White House’s response? That his life was "the embodiment of the American Dream."

More like the American nightmare.

The personnel office Sergio Gor runs is a disaster. It has been beset by extraordinary dysfunction. Across mainstream and conservative media, insiders describe Gor’s tenure as a new low point for a critical office responsible for staffing the government. Reports throughout 2025 detail systemic disorganization, draconian loyalty vetting, internal feuds, and even GOP outrage at Gor’s management. The cumulative picture is of a personnel operation widely considered among the worst-run in White House history, with serious fallout for the administration and federal agencies. Only 20 percent of Trump’s political appointments were filled in the first 100 days. Hundreds of agencies are still run by career staff hostile to Trump’s agenda. Gor blames FBI background check delays. But many appointees held prior clearances. And the irony is hard to ignore: it isn’t even clear if Gor himself has submitted his own background check forms to the FBI. The only statement the White House has offered is that he has "filled the FBI forms out." The excuse is as false as his biography.

Meanwhile, sources report that over two dozen young men, some barely out of college, now occupy key White House and agency roles. Their only qualification appears to be their proximity to Gor. Whatever their talents, the meritocracy is gone. For example,

Thomas Fugate

the 22-year-old Gor put in charge of countering domestic terrorism at DHS just graduated college and his prior work experience includes stints as a gardener and grocery store clerk. His only law enforcement experience was when he was 18 and investigated by police for threatening a minor involved in a love triangle with him and another minor.

And when anyone speaks out, retaliation follows. Gor believes his power in Washington DC is at its apex after publicly running Elon Musk out of the White House. In over a dozen interviews with Gor’s associates and acquaintances, every single one requested anonymity, fearing professional or personal repercussions. Reporters I’ve spoken with who merely asked questions about Gor describe a rapid response: their voicemail and email suddenly flooded with Washington operatives attempting to kill their story. When I began work on this article, I received emails and phone calls from Gor’s lawyer, Rob Garson. I offered to delay publication to give Gor the opportunity to provide his side of the story. Garson, however, insisted I send questions that he would "try" to get answered by his client, an offer that rang hollow. The tone and timing of the outreach made it clear: this was not a dialogue, it was a threat.

Musk has not forgotten. On June 18, 2025, he posted a single word reply, "snake", to a New York Post article about Gor’s incomplete background check. It was more than personal. It was an indictment. Politico confirmed what Musk’s allies had long feared: Gor had "strategically sidelined" Musk, torpedoed his DOGE initiatives, and sabotaged the Isaacman nomination.

The result was the most expensive political divorce in American history.

Trump still believes in loyalty. And loyalty is a virtue. But loyalty to a liar is not loyalty, it is bondage. Sergio Gor may be MAGA. He may be a conservative. He may even be competent. But he is not trustworthy. He is the Deep State in designer shoes, a saboteur who leaks to the press, obstructed and destroyed the most promising alliance of our time.

He wanted to prove that if he could drive Elon Musk out of government, he could drive anyone out. And now he wants Washington to fear him, to obey him. He is no patriot. He is a parasite.

President Trump has a choice. Continue to let this snake coiled beneath his throne whisper poison into his ear, or cut him loose. Could the Trump-Musk partnership flourish after Gor's sabotage? I have no idea. But I do believe the presidency, the party, and the country cannot afford another day of Sergio Gor’s deceit.

AUTHOR'S NOTE: While researching this story, I encountered an unusual amount of unsolicited 'guidance', some flattering, much of it coercive, about Sergio Gor. The sheer volume of messaging felt less like commentary and more like a coordinated attempt to manipulate the narrative. One thing became immediately clear: Gor is powerful. Frighteningly powerful. That sense solidified when his lawyer personally contacted me. The outreach wasn't collegial. It felt threatening.

At one point in the process, I came across a pattern of alleged behavior involving Gor that was deeply serious and beyond the scope of my own expertise. Rather than attempt to tackle it myself, I passed it along to a journalist I respect enormously, someone known for fairness, integrity, and deep investigative rigor. I don’t know what will come of that thread, but I handed it off with the hope that whatever truth lies beneath it, it will come to light the right way.

My work is rooted in op-eds and headline reporting. I do not pretend to be a deep-dive investigative journalist. Some stories require more than a columnist’s scalpel. They require a reporter’s chisel. And this, I suspect, is one of them.

