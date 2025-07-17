@amuse

@amuse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Smitty's avatar
Smitty
1d

WOW! Just what Trump needs - another saboteur in the West Wing! This guy has to go. I'm VERY angry about what happened with Elon. I knew something was amiss, just couldn't see what. Not that I can really do anything but how unfair 😕 Thank you for sharing this....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
sandy picard's avatar
sandy picard
13h

Thankyou for revealing this snake in the grass. President Trump has got to release him immediately and publicly. Elon was the one man who who had the intellect, knowhow and drive to find and open our eyes to the graft and subterfuge in our government operations and set us on the road to recovery. The President has some fence mending to do, and I hope you suffer no harm for publishing the truth, as you always do.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 amuse on x
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture