President Trump’s return to the Oval Office has done more than send the Beltway into therapy—it has put the administrative state on high alert. Nowhere is this panic more evident than in the mainstream media’s frantic efforts to rehabilitate USAID, the bloated and unaccountable agency that has long been the CIA’s wallet and Washington’s tool for political meddling abroad. For years, legacy media outlets were skeptical, if not outright critical, of USAID’s links to the intelligence community, its penchant for undermining sovereign governments, and its seemingly endless stream of taxpayer dollars funding "humanitarian" initiatives that conveniently aligned with regime-change efforts. But suddenly, as Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) shines a light on USAID’s shadowy dealings, the media’s tune has changed. Now, USAID is a paragon of democracy promotion, a vital institution under attack by the big, bad orange man.

For anyone with a memory that extends beyond last week’s headlines, the shift is laughable. The same outlets now breathlessly defending USAID were once busy exposing its entanglements in CIA operations and its role in destabilizing governments from Latin America to the Middle East. But today, those same journalists have joined the “save USAID” choir, pretending their previous reporting never happened. The about-face isn’t just dishonest—it’s a clear sign of who benefits when USAID operates in the shadows.

USAID’s Real Mission: Regime Change, Not Humanitarian Aid

Let’s dispense with the fiction that USAID is primarily a development agency. Its budget dwarfs that of the CIA, and its funds rarely go toward uncontroversial, purely humanitarian efforts. Instead, USAID bankrolls non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that carry out operations the U.S. government itself would be legally prohibited from executing. In many cases, these NGOs operate as proxies for intelligence operations, offering a layer of plausible deniability for Washington’s covert interventions.

For decades, USAID has functioned as a battering ram against governments that resist Washington’s globalist agenda. In Ukraine, USAID poured billions into "civil society organizations" that helped fuel the 2014 Maidan uprising, a movement that conveniently ousted a Russia-friendly government in favor of one more palatable to NATO expansionists. In Venezuela, USAID’s so-called humanitarian aid efforts were exposed as a political tool aimed at bolstering opposition forces against Nicolás Maduro. In Cuba, the agency went so far as to create a fake social media network—"ZunZuneo"—in an attempt to spark unrest. These are not the actions of a benevolent aid organization; they are the fingerprints of an intelligence operation masquerading as charity.

The Trump administration, through DOGE, has begun peeling back the layers of deception, revealing what conservatives have suspected for years: USAID has been using taxpayer money to fund policies that directly undermine American interests. Instead of aligning with President Trump’s America First agenda, USAID has been actively working against it, funding opposition parties in Europe and the Middle East, propping up globalist NGOs, and even funneling money to organizations with terrorist ties. This isn’t development—it’s sabotage.

The Media’s Convenient Amnesia

Prior to Trump’s re-election, even mainstream media outlets were willing to acknowledge USAID’s unsavory connections. The Associated Press, The Guardian, and The Washington Post all ran stories over the years exposing USAID’s role in covert operations and political subversion. But now, with DOGE holding the agency accountable, these same outlets pretend none of that ever happened. USAID, they claim, is suddenly an innocent victim of Trumpian overreach, an agency dedicated to nothing more than feeding the hungry and healing the sick.

The flip-flop is stunning. Consider that just a few years ago, The Guardian reported on USAID’s attempt to infiltrate Cuba’s hip-hop scene to foment anti-government sentiment. The Washington Post ran exposés on USAID’s involvement in regime-change efforts in Latin America. Even The New York Times, not exactly a beacon of conservative thought, admitted USAID’s activities often align with intelligence objectives. And yet, today, these same outlets are running interference for the agency, accusing Trump of undermining democracy by daring to hold USAID accountable.

The Deep State’s Favorite NGO

The sudden media love-fest for USAID isn’t about defending humanitarian work; it’s about protecting one of the deep state’s most useful tools. USAID is an essential component of Washington’s globalist machine, an agency that funds international meddling while maintaining the veneer of altruism. Now that DOGE is putting its finances and mission under scrutiny, the establishment media is in damage-control mode. Their goal isn’t to inform the public—it’s to protect an institution that has long served the interests of unelected bureaucrats and interventionist policymakers.

USAID’s defenders will argue that cutting its funding or restructuring its operations would harm America’s reputation abroad. But if that reputation hinges on funding opposition parties, destabilizing foreign governments, and bankrolling NGOs that push a globalist agenda, then perhaps it’s a reputation worth shedding. Trump’s second term is about restoring sovereignty, both at home and in America’s foreign policy. That means putting USAID under the microscope and dismantling its role as an unchecked arm of the intelligence community.

The media’s sudden loyalty to USAID isn’t just a flip-flop—it’s a confession. By rushing to defend an agency they once criticized, they’ve revealed where their true loyalties lie. They are not the watchdogs of democracy they claim to be; they are the lapdogs of the establishment, willing to rewrite history to protect the institutions that serve their interests. And that, dear reader, is the real scandal.

