@amuse

@amuse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jerry Cupples's avatar
Jerry Cupples
5h

Alex, this reminds me of how William F. Buckley would enter some discussion and absolutely make it seem like a debate between an adult and a nine year old. Facts are hard to wave off.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Doug Ross's avatar
Doug Ross
5h

Good stuff. @simplicus76 thoughts?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 amuse on x
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture