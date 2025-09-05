Patriotism is often misunderstood. Some imagine it as a fortress, closed to outside contact, suspicious of any foreign relationship. But true patriotism is not fragile. It is confident enough to engage allies openly, and prudent enough to ensure those engagements are conducted transparently. This is where the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) comes in. Far from being a tool of betrayal, FARA is a safeguard that allows Americans to assist allies without sacrificing loyalty to the United States. To act as a registered foreign agent is not to surrender one’s patriotism, but to practice it in the open light of day.

FARA was enacted in 1938 not to criminalize Americans working with foreign governments, but to require disclosure. Its purpose is transparency, not prohibition. The Department of Justice itself states that FARA “is an important tool to identify foreign influence in the United States” by shining sunlight on affiliations, rather than driving them into the shadows. Registration signals good faith. It says, plainly, that the American working with a foreign partner has nothing to hide. The myth that registering under FARA is inherently sinister stems from a misreading of the statute. In truth, FARA is what makes legitimate international engagement possible.

Critics argue that taking money from a foreign power compromises an American’s loyalty. But this ignores the reality of what registered agents actually do. A registered agent is not a covert operative. They are consultants, strategists, and communicators who help allies navigate America’s political system. They do not discard their America First values in the process. If anything, their loyalty to America sharpens their role. They explain to foreign partners what America demands, what its priorities are, and what concessions must be made. In this way, the registered agent functions less as a mouthpiece for foreign interests and more as an interpreter who ensures America’s voice is heard clearly abroad.

Consider Jason Miller. A veteran advisor to President Trump, Miller embodies an America First conservative ethos. In 2025, Miller’s firm signed a one-year, $150,000 per month contract with the Indian government. Crucially, he registered under FARA, making the entire arrangement public. His job is not to undermine US interests, but to help India understand them. By counseling Indian officials on Trump administration priorities, whether tariffs, visa policy, or trade rules, he ensures that India’s approach aligns with US expectations. Miller’s work helps prevent conflict and accelerates cooperation. This is patriotism in action, not betrayal.

Nor is this practice unusual or new. India’s government has openly stated that it has hired American lobbying firms for decades, under both Republican and Democratic administrations, and that these engagements are always disclosed under FARA. Indeed, in the lead-up to the 2008 US-India civil nuclear deal, Indian lobbyists worked transparently to make India’s case. The result was a landmark agreement that not only advanced India’s energy needs but also furthered US strategic and nonproliferation goals. More recently, during a tense India-Pakistan conflict that threatened to escalate into war, FARA-registered consultants for both nations played a critical role in helping leaders understand that President Trump would reward a negotiated peace with favorable trade terms. Because both sides engaged American consultants transparently, the deal came together faster and stronger than it might have otherwise, and open dialogue replaced confrontation. This is precisely how patriotic consultants strengthen alliances, by guiding both sides toward outcomes that serve mutual interests.

Transparency is the critical ingredient. Because FARA requires disclosure, policymakers know exactly whom they are dealing with. There are no back-room surprises, no hidden agendas. When American consultants represent foreign allies openly, both countries win. The foreign government gains advice on how to engage the US effectively, and the United States gains an ally more attuned to its priorities. This kind of exchange makes conflicts less likely and cooperation more likely. It is a system built on openness, not secrecy.

The myth of betrayal also collapses when one considers outcomes. When a consultant helps an ally meet US demands, how can that be construed as treachery? In Miller’s case, his advice essentially instructs India on how to comply with Trump’s agenda. That is not disloyalty; it is the opposite. It is exporting America’s policy preferences abroad. Critics often point to the money involved and insinuate that patriotism has been bought. But the act of registering under FARA undercuts this suspicion. Disclosure makes clear where loyalties lie. If betrayal is defined by secrecy and deceit, then transparency is the antidote.

History bears this out. The founding fathers themselves acted as agents of foreign powers, albeit without FARA. Benjamin Franklin lived in Paris for years, persuading France to lend money, arms, and military support to the fledgling United States. Without French aid, the Revolution might have collapsed. Was Franklin less of a patriot because he worked so closely with a foreign court? Of course not. He remained a loyal American while enlisting French power to America’s cause. Had FARA existed, he might have registered as an agent of the French crown, and it would not have diminished his role one bit. The same is true of Jefferson and Adams in their European negotiations. They engaged allies to secure America’s survival. Today’s FARA-registered consultants act in that same tradition.

In practice, FARA strengthens America’s hand by forcing honesty into foreign influence. Without it, lobbying would still occur, but in the shadows. With it, Americans can represent allies openly, while the US government and public monitor the activity. If a consultant crosses the line into serving hostile interests, FARA provides enforcement mechanisms. In this sense, the law is not an invitation to betrayal but a bulwark against it.

Americans should reject the false choice between patriotism and global engagement. FARA demonstrates that we can have both. An America First consultant who helps an ally understand our priorities is not weakening America, but reinforcing it. By ensuring that foreign governments deal with America on transparent terms, these consultants reduce friction, accelerate deals, and strengthen bonds. This is the kind of confident patriotism that does not retreat from the world but shapes it.

If Franklin could work with France to secure American independence, then surely Americans today can work with allies to secure prosperity and peace, provided they do so transparently. FARA is the framework that makes this possible. Registration is not a scarlet letter, but a badge of accountability. To register under FARA is to affirm both one’s American loyalty and one’s willingness to engage the world on honest terms. It is not betrayal, but proof that transparency and patriotism can, and must, go hand in hand.

