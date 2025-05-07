@amuse

FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C)'s avatar
FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C)
1h

I appreciated using it on my flight Hawaiian Airlines flight to Maui. Because of the free Wi-Fi, I was able to pump out a Substack article. 🙌🏾

