There is something curiously reflexive in the way modern states panic over private innovation. When Elon Musk, through SpaceX and its Starlink constellation, assumed functional dominance in the launch and operation of low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites, the global chorus of concern struck a familiar note. So much power in one man’s hands, they said. What if he decides to turn it off? What if he sides with an adversary? What if he simply changes his mind? These are not questions grounded in reason but in the psychology of statecraft unsettled by individual excellence. In reality, the very structure of orbital development is changing in a direction that renders these anxieties obsolete.

Let us begin with the facts. Today, SpaceX has launched more than 80 percent of all payload mass ever sent to space, a staggering accomplishment built on the back of rapid-fire Falcon 9 launches and the reusability revolution Musk pioneered. At present, SpaceX satellites, primarily through Starlink, make up roughly 64 percent of all active satellites in orbit and could grow to 80 percent in the near future. On its face, this might sound troubling. But if one reads the trajectory, not merely the snapshot, the situation is far more benign.

By 2030, Starlink’s dominance will likely dwindle to between 24 and 50 percent of active satellites, even if the constellation balloons to 20,000. And by 2050, in a scenario where global satellite totals rise to 100,000 or more, Starlink's share could fall below 20 percent. These are not speculative projections; they follow directly from the current pace of competition, democratization of launch technology, and the proliferation of LEO projects worldwide. The United States alone has funded rival constellations. The European Union is erecting IRIS2 as a sovereign response. India, China, and Amazon (through Project Kuiper) are investing billions. In this light, Musk is not a monopolist but a first mover.

Still, governments voice concern. Consider Ukraine, whose dependence on Starlink during its war with Russia made Musk’s decisions geopolitically consequential. Taiwanese officials worry Musk's ties to China might compromise access during a future conflict. Brazilian regulators have expressed growing alarm over the degree to which Amazonian connectivity now relies on Starlink, citing concerns about sovereignty, operational transparency, and the company’s ability to unilaterally shape communications infrastructure. Australian ministers, meanwhile, fret about Starlink’s reach in rural areas. Even Iran and Yemen, though otherwise disconnected from polite diplomatic circles, complain about Starlink’s role in destabilizing their information control.

But let us pause. Are these genuine security concerns, or merely the protests of governments uncomfortable with being disintermediated? The power to communicate, once exclusive to states, is now in the hands of civilians. Musk did not usurp this power; he built it, launch by launch, antenna by antenna. The result is not dystopia but a radically decentralized communications order.

This change should be welcomed. Starlink provides the backbone of connectivity for remote villages, mobile hospitals, and wartime communications. Yes, it operates in conflict zones, and yes, it can be misused. So can trucks, satellites, and even newspapers. That is no argument for curtailing their existence. Nor is it an argument for throwing regulatory wrenches into the machinery of innovation.

To be sure, some states have pursued exactly that. Brazil’s telecom regulator, Anatel, has threatened to revoke Starlink's license. The International Telecommunication Union (ITU), influenced by Iran and other authoritarian actors, has ruled against unauthorized use. China has complained to the United Nations about orbital congestion and has developed plans to target Starlink in case of war. Russia's rhetoric is even more direct, suggesting that Starlink assets could be military targets.

But here we must draw a distinction between threats that reflect legal posturing and those that imply existential danger. The ITU can render decisions, but it has no enforcement arm. China can complain, but it is already launching thousands of its own satellites. Russia can bluster, but its own satellite program has decayed. Meanwhile, SpaceX rockets keep flying.

One must also appreciate the scale of the problem SpaceX is solving. Global demand for satellite-based connectivity is skyrocketing. Ground-based infrastructure cannot keep pace, especially in developing regions or rugged terrain. Governments are not, by and large, meeting this need. Private actors are. Starlink operates in over 100 countries, often bringing service to areas neglected or censored by national providers. This is not a threat to sovereignty. It is a corrective to its failure.

What, then, is the proper posture for nation-states in a world where Starlink is the most robust LEO constellation? The answer is not to fight Musk but to emulate him, or better yet, partner with him. Many are already doing so. The United Kingdom's OneWeb uses Falcon 9 launches. Canada’s Telesat Lightspeed is partnering with SpaceX to deploy its system. India, if it chooses pragmatism over pride, could accelerate its satellite ambitions by using Musk’s rockets rather than relying solely on ISRO's slower cadence. The alternative is delay, and in a communications race, delay is defeat.

Critics often say Musk has too much discretion, too much personal authority over a public good. But this criticism misses the nature of private enterprise. SpaceX is not a public utility, and Musk is not a bureaucrat. He is a builder, an executive, and an innovator. The alternative to Starlink’s agility is the sclerosis of state-run programs, endlessly delayed, politically paralyzed, and chronically underperforming.

Some propose extreme responses, such as nationalizing Starlink or building a global regulatory regime to constrain Musk's influence. For instance, Democratic Representative Lloyd Doggett floated the idea that the U.S. government should consider bringing Starlink under national control if Musk’s influence continued to pose risks to national security and global stability. These proposals are flawed. First, nationalization is politically untenable and technically self-defeating. One cannot recreate SpaceX’s launch cadence or engineering talent by fiat. Second, regulation must be tempered by the reality of incentive. Too much regulation, too soon, and the very companies that enable orbital progress will stall.

Instead, nations should channel their concerns into productive engagement. Use Starshield, SpaceX's government-focused division, to guarantee security protocols. Encourage interoperability. Provide subsidies to universities and startups building payloads for Starlink. Invest in alternatives where national pride demands it, but do not make rivalry the default.

Orbital space is not a zero-sum arena. The vacuum above does not care who fills it, only that it is filled. Musk moved first. Others will follow. By 2050, there may be half a million satellites in orbit, and Starlink will be a minority player. But even now, while it is dominant, it is not dangerous. Dangerous is a world in which no one builds, in which launch capacity is rationed by bureaucracy, and in which LEO remains a patchwork of failed promises.

Elon Musk may be controversial, but his dominance in orbit is the product of competence, not coercion. If states are truly worried about sovereignty, they should build more, launch faster, and regulate less. The alternative is not safety. It is stagnation.

