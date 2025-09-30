There is a simple question at the center of today’s debate about Argentina. Will a targeted use of the Treasury’s Exchange Stabilization Fund and a Federal Reserve swap line advance US interests while costing the taxpayer nothing, and indeed likely returning a profit. The answer is yes. The reasons are not mysterious. They are anchored in precedent, arithmetic, and strategy. When a friendly government pursues market reform in the face of speculative attack, when the alternative is deeper reliance on Beijing’s financial lifelines, when the instruments on offer are secured, short dated, and historically repaid with interest, the conservative, America First choice is to act, carefully and decisively.

To see this clearly, begin with first principles. America First is not America alone. It is the disciplined habit of asking, will this policy make Americans more secure and more prosperous, now and later. It is not a mandate to shun mutually beneficial deals. It is a mandate to choose them. The ESF and Fed swap line are tools built for such deals. They provide dollars against collateral, or in the case of swaps, they exchange dollars for foreign currency at a preset rate, then unwind on schedule with interest. They do not write checks to foreign treasuries without conditions. They are not gifts. They are secured transactions with a track record of repayment. When used prudently, they protect the dollar system, support allies, and return cash to the US.

What is happening in Argentina today, and why does it matter to the US. Argentina is emerging from years of mismanagement, chronic inflation, and exclusion from capital markets. Javier Milei was elected to end that drift and restore discipline. His team has cut spending, simplified rules, and signaled a clear preference for the West. Markets, as they often do, test resolve at exactly such moments. Reserves are thin, confidence is fragile, and elections approach. A speculative attack on the currency does not wait for reforms to bear fruit. It aims to break the patient before the medicine takes effect. Bad actors, such as George Soros during the sterling crisis in England, have shown how speculators can exploit these vulnerable moments to enrich themselves while destabilizing democracies. In this setting, a credible backstop does real work. It deters the attack, lowers volatility, and gives the reform path time to show results.

Why should the US care. Because the choice is not between the US and self help, it is between the US and China. In recent years, Argentina has leaned on a renminbi swap from the People’s Bank of China to meet hard currency needs, including payments on multilateral obligations. That dependence is leverage for Beijing. If the US offers a dollar lifeline on market terms, Argentina can pivot toward a friend, reduce reliance on an adversary, and anchor its reform program inside the rules based dollar system that the US leads. This is geopolitical alignment achieved through finance, not force. It is the opposite of an open ended commitment. It is a short term bridge with outsized strategic benefits.

Some will ask, is this approach novel, or a break with tradition. It is neither. The US has been here before, many times, and the record is consistent. In the late 1960s, the US used the ESF to help the United Kingdom steady sterling after a devaluation. The loans were repaid, confidence was restored, and the alliance was strengthened. In the early 1980s, when Mexico confronted a sudden stop that threatened US banks and the broader system, the ESF and the Fed provided bridge financing while the IMF assembled a program. The exposure was repaid in months. The goal was not charity, it was containment of risk and preservation of a key partner. The template repeated across Latin America. Brazil drew short term ESF swaps during the same period and repaid them on schedule. Argentina received a tightly structured ESF bridge in 1984, timed to incoming IMF tranches, and repaid it within weeks. Yugoslavia, Hungary, and Poland each received brief ESF support to strengthen reformers and stabilize transitions away from socialism, and those amounts were repaid as well.

Then came the most famous example of all, Mexico in 1995. When Congress declined to appropriate funds at speed, the Clinton administration used the ESF to commit up to 20 billion dollars in swaps and guarantees, coordinated with the IMF and Canada. Mexico drew roughly 12 billion dollars, tightened its policies, and paid the ESF back ahead of schedule with interest and fees. The US booked a profit of roughly half a billion dollars. That case did not weaken the ESF, it validated it. It also cemented a principle that ought to guide our thinking now. Where US security and prosperity are at stake, and where a partner can perform with discipline, the ESF is a lawful, nimble tool that turns a looming loss into a shared gain.

During the Asian financial crisis of 1997, the US offered a standby ESF credit to South Korea as a second line of defense behind the IMF. The mere existence of the line stabilized sentiment. Korea did not need to draw it. The signal mattered more than the cash. A year later, as Russia’s default sent ripples through emerging markets, the US offered Brazil a 5 billion dollar contingent ESF facility. It, too, was not drawn. Again, the point is not the headline number, it is the message that the US will meet temporary liquidity stress with temporary liquidity, on terms that protect the US and help a partner regain its footing.

In 2008 and again in 2020, the Federal Reserve took the lead, deploying wide ranging dollar swap lines to allied central banks to alleviate a global shortage of dollar funding. Peak usage reached into the hundreds of billions and every dollar was repaid with interest. Those operations were not foreign aid. They were conservative, collateralized transactions that kept the dollar system liquid in a panic, and they greatly benefited US households and firms by preventing a deeper contraction. The same logic applies to a targeted country swap when the strategic case is strong and the counterparty is reform minded.

These examples teach three lessons. First, the US does not lose money when it designs these facilities carefully. The ESF and Fed swaps have been repaid as a rule, and in prominent cases the US has earned a profit. Second, the geopolitical upside is real. Stabilizing a friendly neighbor or a reforming ally reduces the space for hostile influence and keeps markets open to US goods, services, and investment. Third, credibility is the cheapest form of capital. A well designed, well signaled backstop can deter speculation before a dollar is disbursed. This is the equilibrium we should seek in Argentina now.

What would a prudent package look like. Start with a Federal Reserve swap line sized to deter, for example 20 billion dollars, paired with strong transparency and reporting so that markets see the capacity, not just the press release. This swap is an exchange of dollars for pesos at a fixed rate, to be reversed on schedule with interest. The dollars are not a gift, they are a loan secured by Argentina’s currency holdings at the Fed, and if the swap is used, the proceeds flow through the Argentine central bank to ensure dollar liquidity to its banking system and to smooth currency volatility while reforms continue. Add to this a short dated ESF standby, drawn only to bridge specific payments that are already matched by incoming support from the IMF or multilateral lenders. To the extent secondary market volatility threatens to impair Argentina’s access to capital, authorize measured ESF purchases of Argentine dollar bonds as a market maker of last resort when conditions are disorderly, with clear thresholds and a bias toward small, confidence building interventions rather than large, continuous buying. Each element is temporary, collateralized, and conditional on policy continuity.

Why does this serve US interests. The financial case is straightforward. A 20 billion dollar swap line priced at a modest spread over overnight rates generates interest income if drawn, and the historical experience suggests timely repayment. An ESF standby tied to IMF disbursements is functionally self liquidating. Secondary market operations can be limited in scale and timed to maximize signaling, not balance sheet exposure. On conservative assumptions, the expected value to the US Treasury is positive. The strategic case is stronger still. A stable, reforming Argentina will import more US machinery, technology, and services. US energy and agriculture firms will invest with greater confidence. The country’s abundant resources, from shale gas to lithium, will be developed with Western capital, not as collateral for opaque Chinese loans. The IMF program will strengthen, enhancing the credibility of the institution the US leads. The region will see the demonstration effect that market reforms and Western partnership deliver stability and growth.

Consider also the alternative. If the US chooses to stand aside while speculative pressure mounts, Argentina will turn back to Beijing’s swap, deepen its dependency, and send a signal across South America that China, not the US, is the reliable source of dollar liquidity in a pinch. That would be a strategic error at a trivial fiscal savings, especially when the US option carries a history of repayment and profit. America First means choosing the option that leaves America stronger tomorrow. That is this option.

Still, a reader might ask, what exactly is novel here, given the list of precedents. What is novel is not the tool, it is the alignment of tool and moment. In the 1980s the US used the ESF to protect its banking system and to support allies facing systemic debt stress, and those operations were repaid. In 1995 it used the ESF at scale to save a neighbor’s financial system, to preserve NAFTA, and the US booked a profit. In 1997 and 1998 it deployed contingent lines that stabilized sentiment at zero cost. In 2008 and 2020 the Fed’s swaps stabilized the whole dollar system. Argentina 2025 synthesizes those lessons in one place. We are asked to backstop a reforming ally, to counter hostile influence, to support an IMF program, and to do so with instruments that have already proven their worth.

A second question follows. Why Argentina, and why now. Because timing is everything in macroeconomics and in foreign policy. When a reform government is making the hard choices that predecessors avoided, the difference between success and failure can be a few months of calm. Calm is sometimes purchased by credible liquidity. Calm is often the precondition for investment. In a tight election calendar, a decisive show of support can convert reform into recovery and recovery into a durable political mandate. That is not interference, it is partnership in the open, on terms that benefit both sides. When the US extends a swap line and an ESF standby to a democratic partner, it is choosing a world in which the dollar remains the unrivaled reserve currency, in which friends prefer Western capital to Chinese leverage, and in which the Western Hemisphere grows more integrated, more prosperous, and more secure.

A third question concerns the moral dimension. Does this reward past mismanagement. No. It rewards present discipline. The facilities are conditional on reform, transparent in their operation, temporary in their duration, and self liquidating in their structure. They are a vote of confidence in the Argentine people who chose change, and in a leadership that is executing on that mandate. They align incentives rather than dull them. They ask for continued fiscal consolidation, cleaner relative prices, and a steady accumulation of reserves. They provide time for real investment to arrive, and for the benefits of reform to spread beyond financial markets into kitchens and workshops.

This is not charity. It is strategy. The ESF was created in 1934 to give the US a flexible instrument for monetary diplomacy. The Fed’s swap lines were designed to supply dollars to creditworthy foreign central banks when global dollar funding is scarce. Both tools are exact fits for the present case. Used together, they would harness American strength, the depth of our capital markets, and the credibility of our institutions to secure a friend, deter adversaries, and earn a return. That is the conservative art of statecraft. It is the habit of turning means into advantage without mortgaging the future.

There is a reason these operations have worked in the past. They are humble about what money can do, and exacting about how it should be used. They do not aim to redesign foreign economies from Washington. They aim to buy time for leaders and citizens to do that work themselves. They move private risk back toward private actors by clearing panic and restoring the price signals that allow markets to function. They express confidence that free people, given a fair field and no favor, will choose growth over stagnation. That was the logic behind the sterling support of the 1960s, the Latin bridges of the 1980s, the Mexico package in 1995, the standby lines to Korea and Brazil, and the global swaps of 2008 and 2020. It is the logic that should guide us with Argentina now.

Critics will say this is bold. They are right. It is bold in the way that lending against good collateral at a sensible rate is bold. It is bold in the way that backing a democratic ally against financial sabotage is bold. It is bold in the way that affirming the primacy of the dollar is bold. Prudence and boldness are not opposites. In finance as in life, they are partners when the terms are right. The terms here are right. The benefits to the US are concrete. The path to repayment is clear. The strategic upside is obvious.

The final question is the one with which we began. Will this help America. Yes. It will earn interest on safe assets, support US exporters and investors, secure a key democracy in our neighborhood, reinforce the IMF’s credibility, and push back against China’s financial statecraft. It will demonstrate that the US keeps faith with reformers who choose markets and liberty. It will show that America First means putting American power in service of American interests, not sitting on our hands while a rival writes the rules. Helping Argentina now is not an exception to that doctrine, it is its fulfillment.

