@amuse

@amuse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Smitty's avatar
Smitty
4h

Thank you for the clarity. This CO2 "theory" has been seen as gospel for far too long and needed this kind of dispute. The Radicals that have clung to the idea of decarbonization of the Earth will have to acknowledge this report and change their thinking appropriately, IMHO.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
JWSPOONERMD's avatar
JWSPOONERMD
3h

Why were so many “scientists” and politicians so stupid? Any person with a modicum of common sense and scientific background saw through this “global warming” & “CO2 bad” scam immediately.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 amuse on x
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture