@amuse

@amuse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Smitty's avatar
Smitty
36m

Thank you for making that clear! I giggled at the mental picture of the Ds reaction to the EO in light of your explanation...

Good job!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Y. Andropov's avatar
Y. Andropov
1h

Pro-boys in girls bathrooms, pro-war in Ukraine, pro-Hamas, pro-crime in DC, pro-flag burning, pro-homicidal illegals....His ju-jitsu is genius.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 amuse on x
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture