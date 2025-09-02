The United States asks very little of its citizens when it comes to voting. Register, show up, and cast your ballot. That is a blessing in a free society, but it comes with one unavoidable responsibility: ensuring that the ballot belongs only to citizens. This most basic safeguard has not been taken seriously by the states. The recent case of Denis Bouchard, a 69-year-old Canadian citizen indicted in North Carolina for illegally voting in federal elections for over two decades, makes this painfully clear. If we do not know who is voting, we cannot know that our elections are secure.

We are constantly told by Democrats and their willing accomplices in the drive-by media that non-citizen voting is vanishingly rare. To reinforce this, every article on Bouchard’s indictment reminds readers of a 2016 North Carolina audit, which claimed to find only 41 non-citizen votes out of 4.8 million cast, with just three cases referred for prosecution. The numbers sound reassuring, but they conceal more than they reveal. North Carolina had, and still has, no systematic way of verifying the citizenship of its voters. The audit could not detect what the system itself never checked for.

Here is the core problem. The system most states rely upon to keep voter rolls current is ERIC, the Electronic Registration Information Center. ERIC was designed to identify duplicate registrations across states and update address changes. It was not designed to verify citizenship and it does not reveal naturalization records. By design, it is incapable of telling states who is eligible to vote and who is not. Yet states, including North Carolina, have leaned on ERIC as if it were a comprehensive safeguard.

The federal government has long had a tool that can verify citizenship: the Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements program, or SAVE. SAVE was created to allow government agencies to verify immigration status for benefits eligibility. In 2013, North Carolina signed an agreement giving it the ability to use SAVE for voter verification. But North Carolina never used it. Not once. Instead, the state relied on state-level audits and referrals, none of which contained citizenship information. It was a security system without the lock.

The reason is not technological incapacity but deliberate policy. Prior to Trump’s second term, Department of Homeland Security rules prohibited states from using SAVE to check their voter rolls systematically. When states like Kansas and Arizona tried to enforce proof-of-citizenship laws and leaned on SAVE to do it, the federal government intervened. In Kansas, Secretary of State Kris Kobach’s law requiring documentary proof of citizenship was struck down in Fish v. Kobach (2018). The 10th Circuit Court held that Kansas had violated the National Voter Registration Act by adding requirements beyond the federal standard. Arizona faced the same roadblock in Inter Tribal Council v. Arizona (2013), where the Supreme Court forced the state to accept the federal form without proof of citizenship. In both cases, DHS resisted allowing SAVE to be used in bulk for voter verification, leaving states unable to detect non-citizens on the rolls.

North Carolina today still does not use SAVE. Denis Bouchard was not discovered through a systematic check but through anomalies spotted by the state board of elections, later escalated to the FBI and ICE. In other words, the system did not catch him, chance did. That ought to unsettle every voter. If someone can live in the US since the 1960s, never naturalize, and still vote in North Carolina elections for 20 years, then the integrity of the system is plainly inadequate. If you never look for illegal voters, you are not likely to find them.

President Trump’s March 25, 2025 executive order finally cut through this fog. It required DHS, the Social Security Administration, and the State Department to share information with states to help them identify non-citizens on voter rolls. The order also made SAVE free to states and enhanced it with mass-search features, including Social Security number cross-checks. In August, DHS even invited North Carolina to a “soft launch” of this improved tool, describing it as an exciting opportunity. Yet states remain reluctant. Bureaucrats and Democrats argue that such use of SAVE threatens voter privacy, and they resist implementation at every turn.

Why this resistance? The political calculation is not hard to see. Democrats insist that illegal voting is rare. But the rarity is an artifact of not looking. If prosecutions are scarce, it is because the systems designed to detect illegal voters were never employed. To look is to find, and to find is to reveal that the problem is real. For Democrats, that is politically unacceptable.

Consider the logic. If only a few dozen non-citizen votes have ever been prosecuted, then the problem must be negligible. But this is circular reasoning. Prosecutions are rare because detection is rare, and detection is rare because the system is not allowed to function. A state cannot know the scale of the problem without using tools like SAVE. North Carolina’s 2016 audit was blind by design. It could no more identify illegal voters than ERIC could reveal citizenship. It is like trying to measure the water in a well using a ruler. The instrument is wrong from the start.

It is worth pausing to consider the stakes. Voting is the defining act of citizenship. It is the means by which the people govern themselves and hold their leaders accountable. Diluting this act by extending it to non-citizens erodes the very meaning of citizenship. It is not an exaggeration to say that if states cannot guarantee that only citizens vote, they cannot guarantee the legitimacy of their elections. That is a civic emergency.

The case of Denis Bouchard is instructive precisely because it is both shocking and unsurprising. Shocking, because a man could vote illegally for two decades without detection. Unsurprising, because if the state never used SAVE, then how could it have discovered him? He was caught only because of a fluke, not because of policy. And for every Bouchard we stumble upon, how many others go unnoticed?

The problem is not that the tools do not exist. The problem is that states have not taken their responsibilities seriously. The SAVE system is available, now enhanced by Trump’s reforms, but states resist using it. They claim to value secure elections, yet they refuse to turn the key that would secure them. That refusal tells us everything we need to know. It is not a question of capacity but of will.

The political left frames this as a matter of civil liberties. They say that citizenship verification could invade voter privacy or chill lawful registration. But that argument collapses under scrutiny. If SAVE can be used to verify eligibility for Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, and other government benefits, then surely it can be used to verify eligibility for the most important civic benefit of all: the right to vote. If it is good enough to protect entitlements, it is good enough to protect elections.

We are at a crossroads. Either we continue with a system in which illegal voters can slip through undetected, protected by audits that measure nothing, or we finally insist that states use the tools at their disposal to guarantee the sanctity of the ballot. One path leads to confidence in our elections. The other leads to cynicism, distrust, and democratic decay.

The lesson of North Carolina is clear. Denis Bouchard voted for 20 years because the state chose not to know. Democrats prefer that ignorance. But Americans deserve better. We deserve elections where the ballots belong only to citizens, where the legitimacy of outcomes is beyond question, and where the system is not built to fail. Until states use SAVE and other federal databases fully, we will remain blind to the problem of illegal voting. And blindness, in this case, is not an accident. It is a choice.

