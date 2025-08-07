President Trump’s call for a mid-decade census has been met with the predictable clamor of objections, legalistic squabbles, and cries of partisanship. But strip away the politics, and one finds a more elemental issue: representation rooted in reality versus power propped up by error. In 2020, the US Census Bureau, to its credit, admitted what is perhaps the most consequential mistake in its modern history. Through its own Post-Enumeration Survey, it revealed that it had severely undercounted Republican-leaning states like Texas, Florida, and Tennessee, while substantially overcounting Democrat strongholds such as Minnesota, Rhode Island, and New York. The resulting distortion stripped states like Texas and Florida of seats they rightly earned and awarded phantom representation to states like Minnesota and Rhode Island. This was not a statistical quibble but a systemic fracture in our representative republic. When population counts determine congressional seats and electoral votes, such errors do not merely skew data. They rig elections.

To appreciate the stakes, let us be blunt. The Census Bureau’s own post-count audit estimated that Texas was undercounted by over half a million people, Florida by over 760,000, and Tennessee by nearly 300,000. These errors alone deprived each of these states of not one, but two congressional seats apiece, had accurate counts prevailed. Meanwhile, Rhode Island, which was projected to lose a seat, managed to cling to both of its House seats by a margin of 19,000, only to have the post-enumeration survey later reveal it had been overcounted by 55,000. Minnesota, famously, retained its 8th congressional seat by just 89 counted individuals. It was later shown to have been overcounted by over 200,000. Had the Census Bureau counted with precision, Rhode Island and Minnesota would each have lost a seat. Colorado, too, gained a new seat, but only because the undercounts in Republican states freed up enough seats to permit it. In total, as analysts from the Heritage Foundation and House Oversight Committees have concluded, up to seven congressional seats were misallocated, distorting both the House and the Electoral College.

What makes this not just a mistake but a scandal is the funding, coordination, and deliberate politicization that preceded it. California taxpayers alone spent over $187 million on census outreach efforts, much of it targeted at ensuring that illegal aliens were counted. Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan added millions more. Reed Hastings, too, poured money into nonprofits that work both to support migrants entering the country unlawfully and then to ensure those same migrants were counted in the census. This was not a disinterested exercise in civic engagement. It was a partisan play for power: flood blue states with migrants, count them whether or not they have a legal right to be here, and thereby inflate the representation of states with pro-migrant policies. Even if one avoids impugning motives, the incentive structure is perverse. NGOs that facilitate illegal entry into the country have every reason to pad census numbers, since more people on paper means more money and more political clout. That is not democracy. It is demographic manipulation.

Some will insist that the Constitution requires counting everyone, regardless of status. But this interpretation is neither necessary nor historically grounded. The constitutional language calls for an "actual Enumeration" of persons, not of citizens nor exclusively of legal residents. But context matters. The Framers were silent on illegal immigration because it did not exist as a legal category in 1787. Yet they made clear that representation was to be based on those who comprised the polity, not transient populations or foreign nationals residing unlawfully within the republic. James Madison, writing in Federalist No. 54, explicitly ties representation to those who are part of the body politic. A foreign national who arrives unlawfully and resides temporarily, outside the protection of the law, was not envisioned as a constituent unit of representation. To argue otherwise is to indulge anachronism.

But even if one grants the current interpretation, it does not follow that the government must count illegal aliens for purposes of apportionment. President Trump, in his first term, sought to exclude illegal aliens from the census-derived apportionment count. The move was blocked not on constitutional grounds but on technical ones, the administration had not completed the work in time. As Justice Alito noted in his dissent in Trump v. New York, the Constitution does not preclude excluding those who are here unlawfully from the basis of representation. It merely requires that Congress and the Executive act with clarity and statutory authority. President Trump, now re-elected, seeks to do just that.

A mid-decade census is both statutorily permitted and constitutionally sound. Critics claim that apportionment must occur only once every ten years. That is incorrect. Article I, Section 2 of the Constitution mandates that an enumeration occur at least every ten years. It does not forbid additional counts. The Census Act allows for a mid-decade census, and although it currently prohibits that count from being used for apportionment, this is a matter of statute, not constitutional command. Congress can and should change the law. If errors as massive and consequential as those in 2020 occurred in any other area of governance, say, counting ballots or recording GDP growth, they would be grounds for audit, correction, and likely removal of those responsible. Yet in the most fundamental count the federal government performs, the literal counting of who lives here and who is represented, we are told we must accept known errors for a decade.

Why? Because that is how it has always been done? That is not an argument, it is an abdication. If the founding principle of republican government is that representation follows population, then we are bound to ensure that population counts are accurate. When they are not, and when we know they are not, we have both a legal and moral obligation to correct them. President Trump’s mid-decade census is the first step in that correction.

Moreover, the exclusion of illegal aliens from the new count is not a distortion but a restoration. For decades, Democrats have blurred the lines between citizens and non-citizens, lawful residents and unlawful entrants, in pursuit of what they themselves called a “demographic advantage.” As early as 2001, political strategist Ruy Teixeira argued that immigration would yield a permanent Democratic majority. The census, under this view, becomes not a tool of representation but an instrument of demographic engineering. To reverse this trend is not radical. It is prudent.

Consider the incentives. If states know they can increase their House seats by increasing their population through illegal immigration, they have every incentive to adopt sanctuary policies, resist deportation efforts, and fund NGO programs that attract and count unlawful residents. This is precisely what happened in California, where nonprofits received government funds to ensure the enumeration of undocumented migrants. The same organizations that aid illegal border crossings were paid to boost census participation. This is, by any reasonable measure, a conflict of interest.

A new census that excludes illegal aliens removes that perverse incentive. It restores the proper relation between the governed and their representatives. It ensures that House seats are allocated based on lawful populations, not inflated tallies driven by political gamesmanship. It is both lawful and right.

Opponents will say a mid-decade census undermines stability. But stability based on falsehood is not stability at all. It is stagnation. The republic does not benefit from knowingly maintaining an incorrect apportionment. The fact that the law currently prohibits mid-decade apportionment adjustments is not a defense of that law but an indictment of it. Congress should change the statute, authorize the new census for apportionment purposes, and ensure that only legal residents are counted for representation. This requires no constitutional amendment. The Constitution permits it. Only inertia and politics prevent it.

Representation is not a game of margins. It is the beating heart of our democracy. When states like Texas and Florida, home to tens of millions of citizens, are denied proper representation, the injury is not just to those states but to the Union. When states like Minnesota and Rhode Island are awarded seats they do not deserve, the distortion multiplies through every vote cast in the House and every electoral vote assigned to a candidate. President Trump’s call for a new, accurate, and lawful census is not merely defensible. It is necessary.

