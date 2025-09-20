@amuse

@amuse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
3hEdited

So why were David DePape and Paul Pelosi both in their underwear when the police arrived? And why was the window in the patio door broken from the inside with broken glass all over the patio?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Cara Wakefield's avatar
Cara Wakefield
2h

I'm very happy to have this explanation to show my son, who argued with me that the violence was on both sides.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 amuse on x
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture