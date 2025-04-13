Suppose a man builds a grand observatory, intending to peer deep into the heavens. But midway through, discovering the telescope is flawed, he presses on anyway, not to gather new knowledge, but to justify the money already spent. This, in essence, is the predicament of the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope. It is nearly complete, to be sure. But completion is not justification, and fiscal prudence, not the sunk cost fallacy, must guide policy. The Roman Telescope is a crippled instrument, the product of spiraling costs and scientific compromises. It should be canceled.

The instinct to finish what one has started is understandable, even noble. Yet in government procurement, it often becomes pathological. As of today, the Roman Telescope has cost taxpayers approximately $2.5 billion. To complete, assemble, launch, and operate it, NASA will require at least another billion. Historically, such projections are aspirational. They underestimate final expenditures, particularly when the project in question is complex and politically sensitive. NASA's track record, see the James Webb Space Telescope's original $500 million budget ballooning to $10 billion, warns us not to treat estimates as endpoints. On current trajectories, the Roman will not meet its total Congressionally imposed cap of $3.5 billion without further erosion of its scientific mission.

That erosion is already severe. The most promising component of the mission, the Coronagraph Instrument (CGI), was once poised to break ground in the study of exoplanets. Initially designed to directly image distant worlds and analyze their atmospheres, it now serves a different purpose: not scientific discovery, but technological demonstration. This is not a trivial downgrade. It marks a transformation of the telescope from an agent of exploration into a tool of engineering validation. Put differently, what once promised to study planets now merely studies mirrors.

One might argue that demonstration itself is valuable. True. But the question is not whether starlight suppression techniques are worth pursuing. It is whether they are worth pursuing here, at this cost, with this platform. The answer, increasingly, is no. The CGI, in its current form, is not an instrument of discovery but of delay. Its findings may marginally improve future telescopes, but they will not change our understanding of the universe. Meanwhile, the same billion dollars could accelerate construction of the Habitable Worlds Observatory, a mission designed from the ground up for scientific return.

The notion of repurposing Roman's remaining assets is neither fanciful nor impractical. The coronagraph's development, while no longer sufficient for frontline astronomy, contains components and lessons directly translatable to future missions. The engineering team, too, is not lost but portable. By redirecting Roman's budget and brainpower toward a more ambitious and better-conceived successor, NASA can salvage both its investment and its credibility.

This proposal does not come without pain. Space science thrives on momentum, and there are careers and reputations tied to Roman's launch. Yet no scientist, no honest one, would claim that launching a telescope with neutered capabilities merely to avoid embarrassment serves the public good. The truth is more mundane but more vital: real science is hard, expensive, and worth doing right. It is not helped by half-measures preserved for appearances.

Consider also the broader budgetary context. The United States, while still the preeminent spacefaring nation, no longer enjoys the luxury of infinite discretionary spending. The Department of Government Efficiency, under Elon Musk, has already identified dozens of redundant and bloated programs. Every billion saved in one area can be a downpayment on excellence elsewhere. The Roman program, as it stands, is not excellence. It is inertia.

And here, let us be clear on a point that invites confusion. The biggest financial loser if Roman is canceled is not NASA, nor the broader scientific community. It is SpaceX. The telescope's delivery to the Earth-Sun Lagrange Point 2 would have been the most demanding and lucrative Falcon Heavy mission to date. The complexity and precision required justified a generous contract. In effect, canceling Roman means handing Musk's company its largest commercial loss yet. That hardly suggests corruption or favoritism.

Indeed, the fact that SpaceX stands to lose speaks to a broader truth. This is not a decision made to serve private interests. It is a decision made to align means with ends. The Roman Telescope, whatever its origins, has become a monument to misaligned incentives. It was promised as a scientific triumph. It now limps toward launch as a compromised vessel, its most important instrument reduced in scope, its budget mismanaged, and its purpose diminished.

The argument for completion often hinges on a simple rhetorical device: we have already come so far. But that, of course, is the heart of the sunk cost fallacy. Money already spent cannot be unspent. What matters now is whether an additional billion, or more, buys us knowledge worth the price. In this case, it does not.

To those who fear that cancellation sends a demoralizing signal, let us say this: there is no shame in pivoting toward better prospects. The Habitable Worlds Observatory, if pursued with seriousness and discipline, offers a future where American astronomy again leads not merely in engineering marvels but in paradigm-shifting discoveries. Redirecting Roman’s residual value toward that mission is not retreat. It is realism.

Let us not conflate fiscal cowardice with scientific courage. The Roman Space Telescope was once a noble idea. But ideas must be judged not only by their aspirations but by their execution. This one failed its test. It is time to walk away.

If you don't already please follow @amuse on 𝕏.