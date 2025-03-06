The world’s chattering classes have long dismissed Donald Trump’s brash “Art of the Deal” brand of diplomacy as reckless, disordered, or even perilously close to aligning with Russian interests. Yet events in Europe over the past several years have highlighted the distinctive foresight woven into his approach. Critics who once jeered Trump’s warnings about NATO underfunding and Europe’s precarious dependence on Russian energy have seen, through hard experience, that he was not only prescient but completely vindicated. Today, as Trump urges a negotiated end to the bloodshed in Ukraine—a stance met with much the same uproar as his earlier entreaties—one might wonder if history is once again poised to prove him right.

Donald Trump’s diplomatic style, on full display in his best-selling opus, The Art of the Deal, hinges on calling out systemic failures and pressuring the status quo to bend before it breaks. His approach, for better or worse, rarely flatters established sensibilities, particularly among European elites, left-leaning U.S. politicians, and drive-by media outlets. Far from the typical political pleasantries, Trump’s tactic is to combine open criticism with the promise of beneficial agreements—always with a clear end goal in mind. In the present Ukrainian crisis, that goal is as simple as it is vital: to stop the carnage and avoid a slide into a broader conflict that could engulf the globe.

Those who scorn this approach as “dangerously simplistic” forget that much the same language was thrown at Trump when he chastised NATO members for neglecting their financial commitments—only five members were meeting their 2% commitment at the time. At the infamous 2018 summit, Trump labeled certain allies “delinquent” for their failure to honor the 2% GDP spending threshold. Most of the condemnation fell on him, not on those nations content to shelter under America’s defense umbrella without meeting their obligations. Notably, Germany—the largest economy in Europe—resisted, citing sovereignty over its spending choices. Meanwhile, the American press and Democratic leaders seized on Trump’s critiques as evidence he was eroding NATO unity to Vladimir Putin’s advantage.

But fast-forward to the outbreak of war in Ukraine in 2022. Only then did the same European allies scramble, belatedly, to rectify glaring vulnerabilities that Trump had warned about all along. Today more than 23 members have now raised their defense budgets to meet or exceed the 2% threshold; some have even rushed to surpass what they had previously denounced as an irrational American demand. Like Benjamin Franklin’s cautionary advice—“An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure”—Trump had advised that paying now would prove cheaper and less perilous than paying later on the battlefield.

This pattern of belated acknowledgement extends to energy policy. Trump was consistently blunt with Europe about its reliance on Russian natural gas, most glaringly in Germany’s commitment to the Nord Stream pipeline. Speaking at the United Nations, he openly warned that Berlin would be vulnerable to political blackmail if it persisted in entangling itself with Russian energy. In an almost theatrical moment, German diplomats literally laughed at Trump’s warning—yet that same laughter came back to haunt them when the pipeline became a geopolitical flashpoint in Europe’s standoff with Moscow. Forced to reopen coal plants amid Russian energy threats, Germany confronted the real cost of ignoring Trump’s cautions, which had been rudely dismissed as reckless fear mongering. The sad fact is that Europe is STILL dependent on Russian energy.

The most stinging irony for critics is that none of this required clairvoyance. Trump’s method, spelled out in The Art of the Deal, hinges on anticipating worst-case scenarios and leveraging the potential crisis point to spur decisive action. In the realm of energy, the worst case was not only political but moral, as Europe effectively financed the Kremlin’s war chest by purchasing Russian gas in quantities that dwarfed Europe’s monetary support for Ukraine. By 2022, as bombs fell on Ukrainian soil, it became painfully clear that the pipeline so many insisted was a purely “commercial venture” had turned Europe into a paying customer for the same military machine it hoped to deter.

Similarly, Trump’s posture toward negotiation in Ukraine follows the same logic: highlight the untenable status quo, threaten to upend it if parties refuse to come to the table, and show how the alternative to negotiation—further destruction and loss of life—far outweighs any perceived diplomatic risks. It is reminiscent of Ronald Reagan’s approach during the Cold War, where a robust defensive posture and willingness to walk away from lopsided talks ultimately led to arms reduction treaties. Reagan’s guiding principle, “peace through strength,” finds an echo in Trump’s worldview—one that is entirely lost on those fixated solely on appearances or musings on X.

Of course, critics deride Trump’s peace overtures toward Ukraine as a gift to Putin, refusing to believe that the same man once decried as “soft on Russia” managed to impose strict sanctions on Russian oligarchs and armed Ukraine with lethal aid for the first time. The coverage of Trump’s actual record has often taken a back seat to the sensationalism that followed each incendiary sound bite. In this sense, we might recall Mark Twain’s quip that a lie can travel halfway around the world before the truth puts its shoes on. Here, the “lie” is that Trump’s stance is motivated by a hidden affinity for Moscow; the “truth” is that he has consistently sought to preempt crises by forcing allies and adversaries alike to address dangerous oversights rather than letting them fester.

Trump’s critics also seem unaware that negotiations themselves do not automatically equal appeasement. As any scholar of American history can attest, diplomacy can run parallel to a firm, even confrontational, stance—just ask Theodore Roosevelt, who famously said, “Speak softly and carry a big stick; you will go far.” Trump speaks less softly, yet the principle is the same: the threat of force combined with an offer of peaceful resolution can be far more effective than diplomatic niceties alone. Biden, Johnson, Macron, and other Western leaders have simultaneously armed Ukraine while denouncing Trump’s call for talks. They appear determined to hold a hard line until Russia is forced to concede. Yet ironically, that strategy depends on an ongoing stream of arms shipments that risk constant escalation, leaving Europe hostage to any miscalculation by either side.

Meanwhile, Trump views the catastrophic potential for a broader conflict—if not outright nuclear confrontation—as the ultimate red line. While some may call it alarmist, Trump’s track record of forecasting dire events, only to be proven correct, underscores a blunt reality: it only takes one misstep for Europe’s battlefield to turn into a global catastrophe. The Americans who scoffed at Trump’s early NATO admonitions failed to see that a reinforced Western alliance would have served as a more credible deterrent against Russian aggression from the start. Likewise, ignoring calls for negotiation in the Ukraine conflict risks fueling further bloodshed, especially if neither side is clearly able to secure a decisive victory.

At bottom, Trump’s unwavering emphasis on reaching a deal—rather than continuing a cycle of escalation—is less about cozying up to Putin and more about averting a continent-wide disaster. He knows that wars usually end at the negotiating table, not through indefinite violence. Washington, Hamilton, and Jefferson understood the principle of forging pragmatic alliances to protect American interests without entangling the nation in endless foreign conflicts. Trump, in his own unconventional style, is calling upon that same tradition: use leverage, demand accountability, and refuse to accept a status quo that veers toward catastrophe in the vain hope it will right itself.

The irony, of course, is that many who dismissed The Art of the Deal as little more than a personal publicity project might find its lessons applicable on the world’s greatest stage. If the critics bothered to read the book they love to mock, they might discover that Trump’s seemingly unrefined moves flow from a straightforward strategy: keep your opponents guessing, never concede too much without extracting concessions in return, and always remember that walking away remains an option. Whether it’s renegotiating trade deals, pressuring NATO members to shoulder their defense costs, or compelling feuding nations to consider a truce, his approach remains consistent.

Trump’s detractors, when confronted with these realities, seldom admit error. Instead, they loop back to the same refrain of accusing him of collusion or warmongering. But history has shown that the real risk is ignoring his warnings until the crisis is upon us. As with NATO and energy, letting the conflict in Ukraine grind on without exploring any path to peace—no matter how unorthodox—may invite the very calamity critics claim they wish to avert.

One hopes that Europe and America do not require a deeper crisis to reevaluate their stance. Negotiation is neither betrayal nor capitulation; it is often the only way to avoid an ever-widening war. Perhaps the unpalatable truth is that the merchant of confrontation in The Art of the Deal has once again identified the strategic tipping point before most others have even recognized it. Trump may be blunt—at times abrasively so—but comfort has rarely been a dependable guide to clarity. In the final analysis, there are only two outcomes in Ukraine: death on a massive scale or a workable peace. If we have any sense of history, we ignore genuine opportunities for negotiation at our peril.

Trump, for all the barbs and controversy, stands firm in his belief that this war must end at the bargaining table, not in the ruin of nations. And if the past is any indicator, failing to heed his warnings may yet again prove a costlier proposition than the world can afford.

