@amuse

@amuse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cara Wakefield's avatar
Cara Wakefield
3h

I remember how the media grilled my now congressman, Dr. Ronny Jackson, back in 2018 when he was White House doctor for Trump. Two scoops of ice cream for Trump literally set the hounds baying for blood, accusing Jackson of covering up "Trump's mental and physical decline." Now this. I've always said these worthless people will burn the country down to get their way. We have proof now they also use the dead and dying in their evil pursuits.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
LeftyMudersbach's avatar
LeftyMudersbach
3h

My opinion: Your theory is exactly what was going on. Drag Biden over the electoral finish line, then cast him aside and install Harris. Run the WH by committee and hide Biden to minimize the gaffs. Truly anti democracy and disgusting. Done for pure political power. I used to laugh when someone said democrats are evil…I don’t anymore.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 amuse on x
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture