The public revelation that former President Joe Biden was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in May 2025 triggered a cascade of shock, sympathy, and skepticism. The sentiment of sympathy is understandable. The skepticism is justified. The shock, however, ought to be tempered. Because the real scandal is not that Joe Biden has cancer. The scandal is that everyone close to the presidency appears to have known long before the public did. And they exploited it.

Let us begin not with speculation but with science. Advanced prostate cancer does not erupt overnight. According to oncologist Dr. Steven Quay, even the most aggressive forms of the disease require between five and seven years to reach the stage of metastasis without treatment. In Biden's case, the cancer had already spread by the time it was announced. This implies that his body had been harboring malignancy throughout his presidency. Such a condition, which is both traceable and treatable, does not elude the world’s best physicians. The White House has access to cutting-edge diagnostics, including the prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test, a simple blood draw that reveals prostate irregularities with high sensitivity. To argue that Biden’s advanced cancer escaped notice despite annual physicals defies medical plausibility and invokes political dishonesty.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Biden’s White House physician, repeatedly assured the American people that the President was in good health. In 2021, 2023, and even 2024, his annual physicals were portrayed as routine, unalarming, and clean. These pronouncements now appear not merely erroneous, but fraudulent. If the PSA scores were normal, where are the records? If abnormal, why were we told otherwise? Either the doctors committed medical malpractice or they engaged in political protectionism. Either answer indicts the integrity of the presidency.

The timeline matters. Biden announced his reelection bid in April 2023. By every medical probability, he was already living with prostate cancer then. More gravely, he was also exhibiting visible signs of cognitive decline: halting speech, mental fog, inexplicable lapses. These were dismissed by the press as right-wing smears, ageism, or “cheap fakes.” But his medical condition, physical and neurological, was no secret to those closest to him. Frank Biden, the President’s brother, all but admitted this when he told press that stepping away from politics would allow the family to cherish "whatever time he had left." A slip, yes. But slips often speak more truth than press releases.

Why then did Joe Biden run? He surely knew he was unlikely to finish a second term. His staff, his doctors, and his party handlers all knew the odds. The answer lies not in Biden’s ego, but in the Democratic Party’s political arithmetic. Kamala Harris, the Vice President selected by Barack Obama for her demographic symbolism, had proven a non-starter with voters. Her approval ratings hovered near historic lows. Her debate performances were riddled with incoherence. Her tenure was marked by gaffes, invisible border trips, and derisive laughter. Simply put, she couldn’t win.

And yet, Joe Biden could. At least in theory. Biden’s candidacy offered Democrats a Trojan Horse. Run him long enough to cross the electoral finish line, then announce his health crisis and allow Harris to assume the presidency, not by ballot, but by attrition. This sequence would be sold to the public as dignified: the elder statesman sacrificing power due to illness, passing the torch to the first female, first black president, who just happens to be standing in the wings. Never mind that the people rejected her. Never mind that she was never vetted through a general election.

This theory, let us call it the Legacy Gambit, is not merely plausible, it is supported by observable facts. Consider the sequence: Biden insists on running, despite obvious limitations. His inner circle fiercely protects his appearances, restricts press access, and deflects any inquiry into his cognitive state. The autopen scandal erupts: executive orders, military authorizations, even pardons were being signed not by Biden’s hand, but by machine. Congressional investigators uncover that staffers were deploying the autopen for nearly all official signatures. The President, it seems, was barely present.

Who then was governing? Not the electorate’s choice. Rather, a ruling committee composed of Ron Klain, Barack Obama, Jill Biden, and Nancy Pelosi, an unelected consortium shielding a failing president while keeping Kamala Harris out of sight, out of mind, and crucially, out of power until the proper narrative could be arranged.

Biden, in this formulation, becomes a tragic yet complicit figure. A man willing to serve as placeholder so long as his name secured the victory. So long as he could usher in a successor and a legacy. So long as the Biden family name remained untarnished by prosecution or scandal. A dying president, a dying party strategy, propped up for one last mission.

This is not statesmanship. It is manipulation.

If true, this scheme represents the most dangerous political cover-up in modern history. It eclipses Watergate not in legality, but in consequence. The democratic process was circumvented through medical obfuscation. The 25th Amendment was treated as optional. The public trust was weaponized. A terminally ill man was hoisted as a figurehead so that an unelectable VP could inherit the Oval Office by fiat.

And yet, the outrage has been muted. The press who spent four years shrieking about the Twenty-Fifth Amendment under Trump now whisper excuses about privacy. The same commentators who demanded full disclosure of Trump’s tax returns now turn philosophical about Biden’s urological charts. It is not merely hypocrisy. It is systemic rot.

Accountability must begin with Dr. Kevin O’Connor. He was not merely Biden’s physician. He was a gatekeeper of constitutional stability. By withholding Biden’s true condition, he sabotaged public consent. Congress should subpoena him, depose him, and if the facts confirm deliberate deception, indict him.

It must continue with Biden’s closest staffers: Ron Klain, Anita Dunn, Dr. Jill Biden and others who likely knew the diagnosis, concealed it, and played an instrumental role in using the President as a front for a party power play.

And the final reckoning must fall on the architects of this strategy: Pelosi, whose grasp on the party machine enabled the cover-up, and Obama, who hand-picked Kamala Harris not for ability, but for identity. In attempting to engineer a backdoor presidency, they have undermined the very system they claim to protect.

This is no longer about policy. It is about principle. The American republic depends on electoral legitimacy and informed consent. You cannot have either when you lie about a president’s capacity, conceal his disease, and use him as a bridge to coronate someone the people refused to elect.

The presidency is not a retirement plan for career politicians, nor a posthumous capstone for legacies curated by elites. It is a trust, conferred by the people, for a term of years, under conditions of transparency. Biden and those around him violated that trust. If Republicans in Congress do not demand accountability, they will become accessories to the very fraud they now lament.

The time for politeness has passed. It is time to subpoena. Time to depose. Time to prosecute.

