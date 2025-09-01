It is difficult to think of a more emotionally charged issue than the fate of migrant children. Yet legal clarity, not political feeling, must guide policy. At stake today is whether as many as 600 Guatemalan children will be reunited with their parents and guardians, or whether they will instead be held indefinitely in US custody while lawyers stretch out asylum claims. Judge Sparkle L. Sooknanan, a foreign-born Biden appointee, has chosen the latter path. She has blocked the Trump administration’s plan to return these children home, casting aside the very exceptions the late Senator Dianne Feinstein included in the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act of 2008 (TVPRA) that permit such returns.

The Trump administration presented a straightforward case. The government of Guatemala, along with the parents and legal guardians of these children, requested reunification. Lawyers for the administration told the court plainly: “The government of Guatemala has requested the return of these children and all of these children have their parents or guardians in Guatemala who are requesting their return.” In short, this was not a forced removal. It was the return of children to waiting families.

Internal memos circulated to the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) shelters reflected this. Staff were told to prepare children for discharge, specifically because the Guatemalan government had asked for the return of minors in federal custody for the purpose of reuniting them with suitable family members. The process was structured, transparent, and lawful. There was no midnight raid, no sudden deportation. Instead, it was the careful application of a statute that was designed with both compassion and sovereignty in mind.

What does the TVPRA actually say? Critics often cite its provisions as if they were a one-way ratchet toward permanent settlement in the US. But that is not the law. Section 1232(a)(5)(D)(ii) allows for voluntary departure, a form of removal that requires three things: approval by an immigration judge, a determination that the departure is in the best interest of the child, and assurance of safe repatriation. All three were present in this case. Judges approved voluntary departure orders, child welfare assessments confirmed reunification was in the children’s best interest, and Guatemala facilitated the safe return of its own minors. This was TVPRA compliance, not defiance.

The Trump administration also had in place a bilateral agreement with Guatemala to further safeguard the process. Announced in June by DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, the agreement created a pilot program to ensure safe and orderly return of Guatemalan minors. The administration waited through July and August to implement the program only after ensuring that every legal and humanitarian safeguard had been met. By September, the program was ready. At that very moment, Judge Sooknanan stepped in to halt it. The reason was not a gap in the law, but a gap between her politics and the law’s plain meaning.

The contrast could not be sharper. On one side is an administration that sought to honor the rights of parents, the sovereignty of Guatemala, and the exceptions within the TVPRA. On the other is a judge who sees the statute not as written, but as she wishes it to be. For her, the TVPRA is not a balanced law with multiple pathways, but a permanent ratchet that prevents children from leaving the US once they arrive, even when their own families are pleading for their return.

Consider the moral question. Is it in a child’s best interest to languish in a US shelter, far from parents and community, when safe reunification is available? The administration answered no, as did Guatemala, as did the parents themselves. Yet the court answered yes, and in doing so it elevated political ideology over the concrete requests of families. To block reunification under the pretense of child welfare is to invert the very meaning of welfare.

Some defenders of Judge Sooknanan will argue that any return risks trafficking or abuse. That concern is real, but it is precisely why the TVPRA requires immigration judge approval and child welfare review before voluntary departure is granted. These safeguards were observed. To ignore them is not prudence, it is paternalism. Worse, it is paternalism rooted in the belief that a foreign-born federal judge knows better than Guatemalan parents, Guatemalan authorities, and US law combined.

Judicial activism has many faces, but the common thread is the substitution of a judge’s political preference for the policy choices of the elected branches. Here, the Trump administration had not only the statutory authority but also the bilateral agreement to carry out returns. It had the requests of families and the cooperation of a foreign government. The judge had none of these. What she had was a preference for using the asylum system as a one-way valve to permanent residence, regardless of statutory exceptions. That is not law, it is policy-making from the bench.

The stakes extend beyond this case. If Judge Sooknanan’s ruling stands, it will signal that the executive branch’s ability to carry out lawful returns under TVPRA is hostage to judicial politics. It will mean that a single judge can convert exceptions into nullities, turning a balanced law into a blunt instrument for open-ended detention or de facto amnesty. That outcome is not only a distortion of law but also a blow to the separation of powers. Immigration policy is set by Congress and executed by the President, not rewritten by judges.

Critics of the Trump administration often accuse it of cruelty. Yet here the cruelty lies not with the administration but with the court. The administration sought reunification, not separation. It pursued voluntary departure, not forced expulsion. It worked with a foreign government and with parents, not against them. The cruelty is in blocking children from their parents when a safe and lawful path home exists. That cruelty wears the mask of compassion, but it is cruelty nonetheless.

This case should be a wake-up call. The US cannot allow judges to override lawful executive action whenever politics intrude. The TVPRA was designed with exceptions precisely because blanket rules are rarely wise. In this case, the exceptions fit exactly. Judge Sooknanan’s refusal to recognize them is not fidelity to law, it is a rewriting of law. And in a republic, that is not the judge’s role.

If the children cannot be reunited with their families despite the law allowing it, then we have ceased to govern ourselves by law. We are instead governed by the ideological instincts of unelected judges. That is not justice, it is oligarchy in robes.

