The argument is simple. When we replace illusions with facts, the 2025 labor market looks better than expected, and it looks better for the people who were too often left behind in the previous four years. Biden’s reported job gains were overstated, and misallocated, and sustained by public payrolls and off-budget contracting. Trump’s second-term reset, cuts to government headcount, and enforcement-led exit of unauthorized workers would have produced a visible drag on the headline counts if the private economy were weak. Yet the private economy kept moving. Native-born employment rose. Wages strengthened where work is productive, not subsidized. The result is an apparent paradox that dissolves on inspection, slower aggregate payroll growth during a period of deliberate government downsizing alongside broadening opportunity and bargaining power for citizens.

Begin with the baseline. Assume, as the evidence suggests, that Biden’s net new jobs when stripped of the COVID hole and later revisions were roughly 6.4 million on paper. Now incorporate two corrections. First, accept that at least 2 million jobs were overstated by the statistical process. That adjustment alone would bring the count to about 4.4 million. Second, identify the composition. It matters whether a job is funded by taxes, or dependent on regulations that mandate a government purchase, or indirectly paid by public contracts. On a conservative accounting, at least 2 million of the Biden era jobs were direct government payroll positions. An additional 3.6 million were nominally private but matched, line by line, to federal and state contracts. The implication is stark. Of the 6.4 million jobs Biden claimed after removing the COVID hole, about 5.6 million were government or government dependent.

Some will object, arguing that a job is a job, and that teachers, firefighters, and defense workers have always been part of the US economy. That is correct as far as it goes. The point is not that public service is valueless. The point is that the mix changed sharply. When employment growth leans on public payrolls and contracting, we hide the underlying weakness of market driven hiring. We also risk amplifying the very distortions that reduce long run productivity. When the state expands, the private sector often reallocates talent toward compliance and grant-seeking rather than toward innovation, export strength, and capital deepening. The more that labor supply is drawn to subsidized tasks, the less that wages reflect genuine marginal product. The Biden era brought precisely this pattern. It would therefore be a mistake to interpret the headline as healthy dynamism.

The COVID hole confuses the picture further. Roughly 9.4 million jobs were paused during lockdowns, then returned as restrictions lifted. These jobs were never true net creations. Many belonged to native-born workers before 2020. Yet by 2024 the composition of the recovery had shifted. A majority of those returned positions were filled by foreign-born workers, including a sizable share with ambiguous legal status. Here is the practical effect. When a paused job reappears but is refilled by a newcomer, native-born employment is lower than it would have been in a normal recovery, even if the headline tally looks strong. A proper accounting would treat the COVID hole as an inventory pause, not a creation, and would track who returned to the payroll when the lights came back on. That is the iceberg beneath the 2021 to 2024 surface.

Immigration policy magnified the distortion. The Biden administration issued massive numbers of work permits and tolerated widespread unauthorized employment. By reasonable estimates, at least 1.7 million jobs counted by the official surveys during the Biden term went to illegal aliens. The arithmetic matters. If 5.6 million of the 6.4 million paper gains were government and government dependent, and if a large fraction of the remainder went to unauthorized workers, then the private, citizen heavy engine was not accelerating. It was being crowded out and mismeasured. That is the picture that the 2025 reset was designed to correct.

Now turn to Trump’s second term. The reset focused on two levers, right sizing government and restoring a lawful labor market. Both would reduce headline payrolls in the short run if the private economy were not strong. The federal workforce was cut by close to 200,000 through layoffs and attrition by late summer, with a documented hiring freeze that allowed one hire for four exits. Announced reductions to federal contractors, often hidden off budget, multiplied the direct effect tenfold in some categories as agencies eliminated entire project streams. If an economy can absorb such a shock without collapsing, something real is going on under the hood.

The enforcement lever was just as consequential. From February to September 2025, about 1.6 million immigrants, mostly those here illegally, left the United States. Some were deported. Many more self departed as legal incentives and public messaging changed. A portion of those who remained lost work authorization and exited the official labor force. The employment data recorded exactly what you would expect in such a regime change. Foreign-born employment fell. Native-born employment rose. Analysts across the spectrum acknowledged a year-over-year jump for native-born workers on the order of 2 million through midyear. Administration statements went further and claimed that native-born workers accounted for all net job gains since January. The household survey signals point in the same direction.

Critics will say that employment fell overall in certain summer months, and that wage growth slowed as the year progressed. This is correct in a narrow sense and unpersuasive in context. When you drain a labor pool that had been artificially deepened by policy, you expose shortage signals in low wage sectors that relied on unauthorized labor. That is the point. It is not a sign of failure for a construction firm to post vacancies while it raises pay and recruits local workers. It is a sign of rebalancing. Likewise, a measured slowdown in headline payroll growth during a period of government layoffs tells you little about the health of the private sector. The better question is whether citizens gained ground in real jobs that produce goods and services people will buy without subsidies. The answer in 2025 has been yes.

Consider the evidence sector by sector. Goods producing industries strengthened where investment had been deferred during the subsidy boom. Manufacturing hiring, which had slackened in 2024 as public expenditure crowded out private capex, firmed in the first half of 2025 as rates stabilized and regulatory pressure eased. Energy added higher wage positions as permitting accelerated and capital returned to shale and pipelines. Construction adjusted, with commercial real estate still soft, but heavy civil hires rose as private infrastructure projects moved off the shelf. Services showed a split. Government dependent services, health administration and compliance consulting, contracted as contracts were rescinded. Market facing services, logistics, software outside direct government work, and hospitality in regions with rising tourism, added native-born workers at higher pay. This is what it looks like when the economy trades a wide public shadow for a narrower, more lawful base.

There is a deeper normative point about productivity. Government jobs are not ipso facto useless. Police, courts, basic R&D grants for true public goods, and national defense guard the conditions for prosperity. Yet government hiring on the scale seen from 2021 to 2024 did not target public goods. It often layered new administrative roles onto already complex programs, or paid consultants to manage grant flows that private firms would not pursue absent public cash. If the state funds a position to satisfy a regulation that it just imposed, the resulting employment is not a net contribution to national output, it is a transfer, and it displaces scarce talent. The Biden era conflated these transfers with growth. The 2025 reset has been to separate real value creation from policy driven artifice.

The measurement debate should not be ignored. Many readers distrust claims about revisions and definitions. Fair enough. But revisions happen. The BLS has already acknowledged large overstatements in the late Biden period, and the benchmark process will likely reveal further exaggeration as 2025 closes. Moreover, the composition of employment matters as much as the level. If every apparent gain is tied to a public contract or a work permit issued in error, then the headline does not capture what citizens care about, better prospects in lawful, productive work. The citizen focused lens is superior because it aligns with the constitutional purpose of the federal government, which is to secure the rights and welfare of the American people, not to maximize an abstract jobs count irrespective of who benefits.

A concrete example helps. Think of a town with two large employers. One is a private manufacturer that sells to the world and trains local apprentices. The other is a consortium that wins federal grants to produce reports for other agencies. If the second doubles headcount because Washington announces a new initiative, the town’s job count rises. But its productive base has not improved. When the grant cycle ends, the jobs end. Now suppose the consortium sheds positions because the government turns off that spigot. On paper, the town loses jobs. But if the manufacturer adds a smaller number of positions at higher pay to meet real orders, the town is stronger. The Biden to Trump handoff in 2025 is like that. The aggregate might look smaller for a while as the public shadow recedes, but the base is sounder and the trajectory better for citizens.

What about the claim that deportations and self departures reduce GDP by shrinking the labor force, and thus are self defeating. The answer is that gross size is not the right metric. The question is output per citizen and the sustainability of wage gains for the native born. A labor market in which unauthorized workers suppress wages and displace lawful residents can produce high aggregate counts and low social health. A market in which employers must compete for citizens and permanent residents can produce fewer aggregate hires in the short term and better lives. The 2025 data, even on cautious readings, show native-born gains that absorb all of the net growth. That is a win for households who have long been told to accept wage stagnation as an iron law.

Finally, the worry that cuts to government payrolls are deflationary at a time when the Federal Reserve is normalizing policy is misplaced. If the state is consuming under conditions of mismeasurement and misallocation, then reducing that consumption relieves pressure rather than reducing legitimate demand. The private sector has space to expand. Credit flows to productive uses instead of to compliance exercises. Labor moves from back office report writing to line work, maintenance, and design. That is why, despite the deliberate headwinds of reductions in force and contractor withdrawals, private hiring has continued and native-born workers have captured the gains. In plain English, if the job market were not on fire by private standards, the 2025 cuts would have produced a rout. They did not. Instead, they exposed a healthy core.

So the steelman is this. Biden’s jobs record, when corrected for overstatement, for the COVID hole and its foreign born refilling, for the use of illegal work authorization to juice payrolls, and for the reliance on government and quasi government positions, was far weaker than advertised. Trump’s 2025 record, judged by the harder standard of citizen welfare and productivity, is overwhelmingly positive. He reduced government headcount, he restored the rule of law in the labor market, and he still presided over month after month of net native-born gains. If you are a citizen in the private economy, you have leverage. Your skills are in demand. Your wages are rising without subsidies. This is an opportunity and it is the right direction.

That conclusion is not a partisan flourish. It follows from clear premises and a careful look beneath the surface. If one treats the post COVID surge as inventory restocking rather than creation, if one treats government contracting as a transfer rather than production, and if one cares about citizens before aggregates, the 2025 picture is bright. Jobs are becoming real again. The country is moving back toward an economy that rewards work, skill, and lawful participation. That is what counts, and by that measure the year belongs to Trump.

