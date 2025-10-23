Defenders of heritage insist this is not nostalgia or racial chauvinism, it is realism. Every durable nation rests on a shared civilizational identity. The American version was Anglo Protestant in moral tone, English speaking in language, and liberty oriented in political philosophy. That culture welcomed millions who did not become Americans by birth but by belief. The moral confidence that built our institutions grew out of that inheritance, the conviction that ordered freedom under God and the dignity of the individual are worth defending in law and in habit. The point is not blood but a creed. The creed needs a culture to sustain it. A constitution without a people formed to live by it becomes a parchment with no grip on conduct.

Progressive critics say this story is exclusionary. They hear Anglo Protestant and think it names a race rather than a moral and institutional tradition that others can join. They favor multiculturalism, which often means many official identities and few shared obligations. But a house divided into a thousand identities cannot stand. Liberty does not maintain itself by slogans. It depends on the preservation of the culture that conceived it. The American strength was always assimilation, not diversity as an end in itself. Diversity tested by the work of joining a common life is a blessing. Diversity curated as permanent separation becomes a solvent that dissolves trust.

To see why, begin with first principles. Anglo Protestant culture supplied the United States with a grammar of freedom. The habits were simple and demanding. Speak a common language so that law can be public. Teach the young to read Scripture and the Constitution so that conscience and citizenship can develop together. Honor work and voluntary association so that the state need not try to do everything. Uphold limited government through the rule of law and representative institutions so that power is answerable to reasoned debate. None of this bars newcomers. It invites them. It sets a path that many followed. The Irish, Italians, Jews, Poles, and later Asians arrived as strangers and became neighbors by mastering English, by sending their children through schools that taught a common civic story, and by entering the professions, the armed forces, and the middle class. The best evidence is visible in the second generation that reliably outran the first in income, education, and civic participation. The pattern is too regular to be an accident. It is the predictable yield of a demanding but generous culture of assimilation.

Consider language. English is not a tribal mark. It is the tool that makes a single public square. It binds courts and contracts, newspapers and classrooms, congregations and campaigns. When immigrants learn English quickly and their children learn it almost at once, they gain access to the full economy and to the nation’s conversation. They also gain a share in the country’s memory. Without a common tongue, there can be no shared history and no consistent ways of resolving dispute. The early republic knew this. Schools taught in English, even when communities spoke other languages at home. McGuffey readers and similar texts formed vocabulary and virtue together. The goal was not cultural erasure. It was civic unity.

Turn to law and institutions. American law grew from English common law and from Protestant ideas about human dignity and responsibility. Jurors judge peers because each person carries moral agency. Rights are secured under a written constitution because rulers must answer to higher law. Federalism allows local self government because communities are morally significant. The Anglo Protestant world taught that men are equal in worth and fallen in character. It therefore divided power, protected property, and upheld conscience. One need not be Anglo or Protestant to accept these premises. Millions of Catholic, Jewish, Orthodox, Muslim, Hindu, and secular Americans have done exactly that. The test is adoption, not ancestry.

Education carried the culture. New England’s Old Deluder Satan Act taught children to read so that they could resist ignorance and tyranny. The common school movement in the nineteenth century Americanized immigrant youth by teaching the national history and the civic catechism. Civic ritual, from naturalization ceremonies to Memorial Day observances, mapped private gratitude onto public loyalty. By the mid twentieth century the assimilation model had proven itself. Ethnic neighborhoods retained food, faith, and festivals. At the same time, the children took oaths as soldiers, voted in elections, and married across lines that once seemed high walls. The melting pot never promised uniformity. It promised unity.

Something changed. Beginning in the late twentieth century, elites turned from assimilation to multiculturalism. The motive, in many cases, was humane. Minorities had suffered bigotry, so public institutions tried to honor difference. Bilingual education rose in place of immersion. Ethnic studies proliferated while common civics receded. Diversity, equity, and inclusion bureaucracies taught citizens to sort themselves by group box rather than to see themselves first as Americans. This shift has consequences. Young Americans know less history and civics than their grandparents did. Standard measures show sharp declines in eighth grade proficiency in both subjects. Surveys find that large majorities cannot name the three branches of government. When citizens no longer share a basic narrative about their country, public debate becomes incoherent and trust collapses.

Trust has in fact fallen. In the early 1970s, nearly half of Americans told surveyors that most people can be trusted. In recent years the figure has hovered near one third. Trust in national institutions has decayed as well. Confidence in Congress is persistently low. Trust in the media is at or near record lows. Trust in the federal government rests near the floor. Many forces play a role, including war, scandal, and economic disruption. Yet the temporal pattern is hard to ignore. As the United States has grown more diverse without strengthening common bonds, citizens have tended to hunker down. In neighborhoods where the cultural map is a mosaic without an integrating story, people vote less, volunteer less, and withdraw. This is not a moral indictment of diversity. It is a warning about the social physics of human cooperation. Heterogeneity without a centripetal force will not hold.

Patriotism has fallen with trust. At the turn of the century, strong national pride was routine. Today, the share who say they are extremely proud to be American is far lower, with the decline steepest among the young. Schools and popular culture often focus on national sins while ignoring the constitutional instruments that made reform possible. The new narrative claims that America is a story of oppression with no redeeming thread. The old narrative claimed that America is a story of promised ideals progressively realized through struggle. The second view is sober and hopeful. The first view erodes gratitude and with it, loyalty. Increasingly, public demonstrations among those who identify as Democrats feature Palestinian or Mexican flags rather than the Stars and Stripes, a symbol of shifting loyalties and declining civic pride. A nation that does not teach its children why it deserves their loyalty will not keep it.

If this diagnosis is correct, the remedy is not complicated, though it will be politically difficult. Civic education must be restored. Children need a coherent sequence in US history and government, anchored in founding documents, constitutional structure, and the great movements that extended the promise to those who were excluded. Schools should assign primary texts and expect memory of facts as well as analysis. They should cultivate the capacity to admire. They should teach that fallible founders built something precious that later generations improved. A republic needs gratitude just as a family does. It cannot survive on grievance alone.

English must be treated as the public language. Congress need not decree an official language to do this work, though it should. The urgent need is to fund English language instruction and to favor immersion for children rather than long term bilingual tracks that delay entry into the national conversation. The naturalization test should be rigorous and meaningful. USCIS could expand pre citizenship civics courses that culminate in public ceremonies embedded in community life. The point is not gatekeeping for its own sake. The point is to make citizenship feel like joining a covenant of mutual loyalty.

Immigration policy should prioritize integration and assimilation. The United States should welcome those who genuinely aspire to become Americans, embracing the nation’s values and culture. This includes acknowledging the inconvenient truth that true adherents to Islam may struggle with integration, as Islamic teachings conflict with Western principles. Immigration should favor individuals with English proficiency, civic knowledge, higher education, and skills for rapid economic contribution, including Muslims who explicitly reject incompatible ideologies and embrace Western values. Large refugee placements should be dispersed to avoid overwhelming schools and neighborhoods. Public institutions should use English as the primary language, and official forms should minimize racial and cultural categorizations that encourage demographic divisions. Class-based support for the poor will advance justice more effectively than expanding identity categories and bureaucracies to mediate them.

We should recover the old American art of patriotic assimilation. This does not mean propaganda. It means persuasion backed by practice. Communities, churches, and civic groups should invite newcomers into their rituals, from Little League to Independence Day parades to veterans’ breakfasts. The country should expand voluntary national service programs that mix young people across region and class, with meaningful scholarships as incentives. A year spent rebuilding trails, tutoring children, or assisting the elderly alongside peers from other backgrounds creates loyalty as nothing else does. Military service has done this for generations and could again form the backbone of civic renewal if made compulsory for a short period between high school and college, with exemptions for those who choose to enter skilled trades immediately after graduation. Civilian service can do some of the same work. A healthy society manufactures cross cutting friendship on purpose.

The private sector needs reform as well. Diversity training that isolates employees into grievance blocs should give way to programs that teach a shared institutional mission and a shared civic frame. Universities should replace separatist dorms and identity graduations with curated debate programs that bring students of different backgrounds into honest conversation about the national story. Classical civic associations should be celebrated again. Rotary, Kiwanis, and neighborhood associations knit strangers into partners through concrete projects. The state cannot legislate friendship, but it can remove incentives that reward social separation.

A skeptic will object that this program names a past that never existed. They will say the old culture marginalized many and that praising it implies a wish to return to injustice. The objection has bite if the claim is that the old order was perfect. That is not the claim. The claim is that the old culture contained principles that allowed honest reform. The civil rights movement succeeded because it appealed to the Declaration and the Constitution. It did not ask America to become something alien to its heritage. It asked America to be itself. The moral energies that fueled abolition, suffrage, and civil rights drew on a religious and civic vocabulary that taught the equal worth of souls and the proper limits of power. We should not discard the very inheritance that made progress possible.

Another skeptic will argue that diversity is the future whether we like it or not, that demographics are destiny, and that trying to restore a common culture is a fool’s errand. Demographics are not destiny. Institutions and norms shape outcomes. A school that teaches a common canon will produce different citizens than a school that teaches tribal grievance. A city that organizes national service will build different loyalties than a city that funds endless identity offices. A country that rewards English acquisition will converge faster than a country that allows public life to fragment into mutually unintelligible enclaves. The question is not whether America will be diverse. It is whether America will be united enough to govern itself.

This brings us back to the core claim. Heritage talk is not code for exclusion. It is a plea for realism about the conditions under which free institutions survive. The American creed of individual dignity, equal protection, limited government, and the consent of the governed is not a free floating set of abstractions. It lives in practices, habits, and narratives that children learn and adults reinforce. Those practices developed in an Anglo Protestant frame, but they are not the property of any ethnicity. They are gifts of a civilization that has proven unusually adept at self correction. Anyone can join who will learn the language, accept the law, and bind their loyalty to the country’s story. That is why America worked when it worked best. That is why it will work again if we choose it.

To recover assimilation is to recover the conditions for trust. To recover trust is to recover the possibility of persuasion and compromise. That is how republics function. The alternative is a politics of permanent mobilization in which every group seeks spoils from the center and no one believes that the common good exists. That politics ends in cynicism and soft despotism. The path out is known. Teach civic truth. Expect a common language. Invite newcomers to join a national family rather than an archipelago of identities. Govern modestly so that civil society can do its work. And speak without embarrassment about the heritage that made liberty possible in the first place.

