@amuse

@amuse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
31m

This is a tremendous article and word perfect. Unfortunately, the Biden administration allowed twenty million intruders, who had no intention to assimilate, to barge into our country. They must be removed, along with all those who have been here for years and have made no effort to become Americans.

I doubt it the author will find a single Democrat to agree with his plan to improve the lot for all of us — as well conceived as it is.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 amuse on x
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture