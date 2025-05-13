Four years ago, the Journal of the American Psychoanalytic Association published an article by Dr. Donald Moss, a New York psychoanalyst, titled “On Having Whiteness.” There, in a flagship journal of a supposedly scientific discipline, Dr. Moss laid out his thesis in tones more suited to medieval demonology than modern psychology. “Whiteness is a condition one first acquires and then one has,” he wrote, describing it as a “malignant, parasitic-like condition” that induces in its hosts “voracious, insatiable, and perverse” appetites. The article, deeply disturbing on both moral and intellectual grounds, was not rejected as inflammatory pseudo-science, but rather published, cited, and praised. More disturbingly still, Dr. Moss teaches at the New York Psychoanalytic Institute, meaning his beliefs are not confined to paper, but are actively imparted to students as if they were legitimate insight.

This is not an isolated incident, nor is it the work of a lone radical. It is a symptom of something much deeper: the deliberate institutionalization of anti-white ideology within American higher education. Over the past decade, our universities have moved beyond merely critiquing racial inequality, into the active demonization of whiteness as an essential, ontological evil. This is not the language of reform. It is the language of collective guilt, moral inversion, and revolutionary politics disguised as pedagogy.

Take, for instance, a course called “The Problem of Whiteness” taught at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. The course explicitly treats white identity not as a demographic fact or cultural inheritance, but as a moral and political pathology. Students are asked to explore how white people “consciously and unconsciously perpetuate institutional racism,” and the university describes the course as part of a broader effort to dismantle white supremacy. The implication is not subtle: to be white is to be guilty, to participate in society is to oppress, and to recognize this guilt is to begin the long process of ideological reformation.

At Florida Gulf Coast University, Professor Ted Thornhill offered a course titled “White Racism,” wherein students are taught to confront “racist ideologies, laws, policies, and practices” that allegedly maintain white dominance. Professor Thornhill emphasized that the course was anti-white racism, not anti-white people, but the distinction grows faint when systemic guilt is uniformly attributed to a single race. That the university prepared police presence for the first day of class speaks volumes about how charged and radicalized these academic spaces have become.

More provocatively still was Hunter College’s course “Abolition of Whiteness,” which used the vocabulary of revolution to describe its aims. The phrase, lifted from critical race theorists, suggests that “whiteness” is not merely an identity but a structure to be dismantled, even annihilated. The parallels to earlier ideological campaigns against bourgeois identity, kulaks, or aristocrats should not be missed. When political radicals begin speaking in terms of abolishing classes of people, however abstractly defined, the trajectory that follows is never benign.

At the University of Kansas, students are invited to study the rise of the “Angry White Male,” as though white male frustration were a specimen under a microscope, to be analyzed for its pathologies and dismissed as reactionary angst. No such courses exist analyzing, say, the militant radicalism of the Weather Underground or the misandry inherent in segments of contemporary feminism. Only the white male is permitted to be studied with such unrelenting suspicion.

All of this might be waved away as merely academic if it remained confined to ivory towers. But the fevered theories of yesterday’s classrooms have become today’s policy positions. This week, we witnessed the grotesque spectacle of Democrats denouncing President Trump for offering asylum to white South African farmers, men and women whose land has been seized and whose families have been murdered. These victims of racial violence sought refuge in the United States, and Democrats objected. Why? Because they were white.

It is hard to avoid the conclusion that the Democratic Party has absorbed, almost uncritically, the postmodern racial dogmas taught in our universities. They see all human interactions as power struggles, all history as oppression, and all moral virtue as a function of melanin. In this worldview, the darker you are, the more innocent you must be. Conversely, the lighter your skin, the more you are to be condemned, distrusted, and displaced.

This explains, in part, why so many on the left rushed to side with Palestine after the October 2023 attacks on Israel. Civilians were massacred. Women were raped. Americans were taken hostage. And yet, progressive activists draped themselves in keffiyehs and blamed the victims. Their logic was simple: Palestinians are darker, poorer, and less powerful than Israelis, therefore they are righteous, no matter what they do. Jews, though historically persecuted, are now recast as white oppressors in the latest ideological schema.

The extent of this ideological rot is no longer deniable. The Harvard Antisemitism Task Force Report (p. 150) revealed that, in a required course at the Harvard Graduate School of Education, professors displayed a "Pyramid of White Supremacy" that included references to the Anti-Defamation League and "Settler Colonialism." Let that sink in: a Jewish civil rights organization was placed alongside concepts of white domination in a classroom not only sanctioned but required by America’s most prestigious university. The mask has slipped. What once wore the cloak of academic nuance now parades openly as ideological bigotry, and even Jewish Americans find themselves relabeled as white villains under this twisted taxonomy of power

.This moral inversion is not accidental. It is cultivated, curated, and credentialed. Courses like “Unpacking the Invisible Knapsack,” taught at Colorado College, train students to see whiteness as a system of theft and deceit. Amherst College’s course on “Racial Capitalism” teaches that American prosperity itself is rooted in racial exploitation. At Duke Law School, students study Critical Race Theory as a lens through which to view all law as an instrument of white supremacy. These courses are not fringe. They are mainstream.

There was once a time when liberal education meant exposure to great works, rigorous thought, and a commitment to truth. But the modern university has traded Cicero for Coates, logic for intersectionality, and justice for grievance. It does not educate. It indoctrinates. And the result is a generation of Americans taught not to love their country or their neighbors, but to loathe them, especially if they happen to be white.

When hatred is given academic credentials, when anti-white ideology is marketed as moral enlightenment, when universities abandon universal principles in favor of racial tribalism, the effects are predictable and perilous. We see them now in the Democratic Party, which has become less a political organization and more a graduate seminar in critical theory. We see them in the media, which parrot activist slogans with the same incurious fidelity once reserved for war propaganda. And we see them in the streets, where mobs tear down statues, block ICE vehicles, and chant slogans against Western civilization itself.

If there is a remedy, it begins with clarity. The great replacement is real. If you had any doubt, this story about the South African refugees should clear it up for you. The Left wants unchecked third world migration because they want to make America less white. That's it. It's that simple. That's why they oppose the white refugees. Because white refugees defeat the whole purpose of the program. We must be willing to name the ideology for what it is: race hatred. We must understand its origins, which are not in the hearts of the American people, but in the seminar rooms of credentialed radicals. And we must demand that our universities return to their true mission: the pursuit of truth, not the propagation of tribal resentment.

If you enjoy my work, please consider subscribing https://x.com/amuse