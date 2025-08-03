In 1950, the United States produced 80 percent of the world’s maple syrup. Today, it produces just 25 percent. What happened in the intervening decades was not the result of natural climate shifts, cultural disinterest, or a lack of maples. No, what happened was the emergence of a government-blessed cartel north of the border, designed to manipulate markets, control prices, and monopolize a once-shared North American agricultural tradition. This cartel, cloaked in bureaucratic euphemism as the "Quebec Maple Syrup Producers" (QMSP), has not only cornered global supply, but has weaponized state power to undermine its competitors, chiefly, American maple syrup farmers.

Let us be clear: Canada’s maple cartel is not merely a quirky feature of Quebecois regulation. It is a weaponized trade tool designed to suppress US prices, limit producer autonomy, and entrench Quebec’s global dominance. Worse than OPEC, which at least has to contend with rival oil powers, the QMSP faces no meaningful competitor, and it uses this monopoly to fix prices, enforce production quotas, and stockpile syrup in vast quantities to control the flow of supply.

To add economic insult to injury, Canada recently raised its import tariff on American maple syrup from 25 percent to 35 percent. The United States, ever the dutiful free trader, imposes no such reciprocal tax. This unilateral escalation is not only unfair, it is strategically corrosive. American farmers are being choked by a foreign cartel while our own government yawns.

In 2025, an academic study using nearly four decades of price data found that Quebec’s quota regime has depressed US maple syrup prices by roughly $3.50 per gallon, even after accounting for Canadian price trends. Because processors and exporters benchmark their contracts off of Canada’s state-fixed rates, US farmers find themselves with little leverage to negotiate. One researcher put it bluntly: Canadian prices influence American prices positively, but the overall effect of Quebec’s quotas is suppressive. The model in the study explained more than 86 percent of the variance in US prices.

This is a rigged game. It is not the invisible hand of the market but the iron fist of cartel economics. Quebec’s producers do not compete. They collude, legally so under Canadian law. And they are propped up not by superior trees or better sap, but by legal structures that would be unlawful if replicated in the US.

Consider the structural mechanics. Since the late 1980s, all Quebec syrup farmers have been legally required to sell their bulk syrup through the QMSP, which sets production quotas and enforces compliance with fines, seizures, or bans. Overproduction is not celebrated, it is punished. Independent sales are treated as smuggling. One could be forgiven for mistaking this for a Soviet-style command economy. Except instead of grain, it is syrup. Instead of bureaucrats in Moscow, it is bureaucrats in Montreal.

And then there is the Strategic Maple Syrup Reserve, which, unlike its petroleum counterpart in the US, is not designed to cushion emergencies but to manipulate markets. Housed in nondescript warehouses across Quebec, the reserve holds as many as 90,000 barrels, over 50 million pounds, of maple syrup. That is not a reserve, it is a weapon. In 2021, when Quebec’s harvest fell short, the cartel released nearly half the reserve to maintain global supply and price control. Conversely, in years of surplus, syrup is banked and the tap is turned off. American producers, meanwhile, have no such stabilizer and are left to ride the market’s whipsaw.

The result of this OPEC-style discipline is clear. Canada now controls 75 percent of global maple syrup production. The United States, despite having four times as many untapped maple trees, has been relegated to a second-class producer. Vermont, our largest syrup state, produces just 3.1 million gallons per year, compared to Quebec’s nearly 20 million. The economic loss to American farmers is staggering. Vermont Public Radio admitted as much: "Quebec's legal maple syrup cartel dictates prices for Vermont maple producers."

Even worse, the Canadian cartel has resorted to strategically increasing output to preempt American growth. In 2016, the QMSP proposed boosting production by 12 percent, not because of demand, but because American farmers were beginning to rise from their forced slumber. This was not economic efficiency; it was market sabotage.

And now, rather than retreat, Canada has doubled down. A 10 percent tariff increase on American syrup in 2025 is a hostile trade maneuver, a sugar-coated slap in the face. Canada continues to flood the US market with subsidized syrup, yet slaps American producers with tariffs when they attempt to compete. This is not trade. It is conquest.

Some will argue that the QMSP has brought stability to a volatile industry. And it is true that syrup prices have seen fewer dramatic swings. But stability bought through coercion, quotas, and price-fixing is not stability. It is cartel behavior. It is anti-competitive. And it violates the very spirit of free trade that global commerce is supposed to honor.

The Trump administration must act. If President Trump is serious about restoring American industry, then the war on Canadian maple mercantilism must begin. First, the administration should demand that Canada abolish the QMSP or face retaliatory tariffs on all Canadian maple exports. If Canada insists on protectionism, we must reciprocate. Fairness requires nothing less.

Second, we must establish a National Maple Reserve, not to manipulate prices, but to protect US producers from the shocks of cartel manipulation. Such a reserve could serve as a bulwark against both supply disruption and Canadian market flooding. It would provide the cushion that Quebec already enjoys.

Third, we must recognize that Canada’s trade practices already violate multiple binding trade agreements, including the WTO’s General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (Article XVII on state-trading enterprises), the WTO Agreement on Subsidies and Countervailing Measures, and critical provisions of the USMCA—specifically Chapter 3 on agriculture and Chapter 22 governing state-owned enterprises. These violations are not speculative. Canada’s policies distort trade, subsidize domestic dominance, and retaliate disproportionately against American producers. This violates principles of non-discrimination, fair subsidy practices, and market access. As Vermont’s syrup output has grown by over 260 percent since 2004, the distortionary impact of Canada’s protectionist regime has only grown more consequential. US producers should mount a formal challenge similar to the successful complaint in the dairy sector. Yet absent government action, this unfair system persists, and American farmers continue to suffer under a regime designed to keep them subordinate. The US Trade Representative, Jamieson Greer, must initiate proceedings without delay.

Finally, we should encourage American producers to expand aggressively, particularly in underutilized maple-rich regions like New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Trump’s Department of Agriculture can provide loans, grants, and technical assistance to increase tap rates and production efficiency. In the 19th century, we were the world's syrup capital. We can be again.

What is clear is that the current arrangement is not working. American farmers are being squeezed by a foreign cartel that is protected by state authority and trade barriers. We have tolerated it for too long. It is time to respond.

A barrel of maple syrup is worth up to thirty times a barrel of oil. But unlike OPEC, Quebec’s cartel does not fear global competition. It assumes, correctly so far, that its grip on the market will go unchallenged.

That ends now.

