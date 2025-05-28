@amuse

EricStoner
1h

Ever present.

Time Magazine: The Secret Bipartisan Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election

https://time.com/5936036/secret-2020-election-campaign/

Who Is Behind the Shadow Campaign "Fortifying" Our Elections? - UncoverDC

https://uncoverdc.com/2021/02/16/who-is-behind-the-shadow-campaign-fortifying-our-elections/

‘Politburo’ Secretly Ran Biden White House As Aides Were Willing To Do ‘Undemocratic Things’ To Stop Trump

https://www.theburningplatform.com/2025/05/27/politburo-secretly-ran-biden-white-house-as-aides-were-willing-to-do-undemocratic-things-to-stop-trump/

They admitted they cheated but their goals were honorable.

Former Obama Officials Form Anti-Trump National Security Think Tank Called "NSA"

https://www.centerforsecuritypolicy.org/2018/03/11/former-obama-officials-form-anti-trump-national-security-think-tank-called-nsa/

Democracy Alliance plans to spend $275M through liberal groups opposing Trump.

https://freebeacon.com/politics/confidential-memo-secretive-liberal-donor-club-plots-275-million-for-2020/

DOGE uncovered how taxpayers are funding much of this.

KurtOverley's avatar
KurtOverley
35m

Sorry Amuse, we should all take great comfort in a Shadow Cabinet run by brilliant experts such as Robert Reich and Bill Nye the Science Guy.

