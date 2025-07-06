The Temptation of Fire

Every man who has been wronged knows the intoxicating draw of vengeance. When betrayal comes from those who claim to share your values, it stings deeper. Elon Musk has every right to be angry with Republicans in Congress. They took Trump’s signature legislation, the Big Beautiful Bill, stripped it of its muscular reforms, larded it with pork, and passed it as if it were a victory. In truth, it was betrayal, not triumph. And to add insult to injury, they are now balking at making even just $9 billion of the DOGE cuts permanent in Trump’s first recession request. A total slap in the face to Elon and to the American people.

And yet, while the instinct to punish is righteous, the mechanism of punishment matters. Starting a third party to punish congressional Republicans may scratch the itch, but it risks amputating the arm to kill the splinter.

Let us consider what would happen if Elon proceeds with his plan to launch a third party effort to contest 2 to 3 Senate seats and 8 to 10 House seats in 2026. His goal, noble in theory, is to excise the corrupt and the compromised from the ranks of the GOP, to discipline a party that has grown fat and lazy on power, and to realign it with the people it claims to represent. But if he carries this out through a third party challenge, it will almost certainly ensure that Democrats retake both chambers of Congress.

That consequence is not merely hypothetical. It is historically repeatable.

The Historical Record Is Clear

There is a melancholy familiarity to the tale. Well-intentioned third-party conservatives, believing themselves to be correcting the failures of the GOP, inadvertently tip the scales toward the left. It has happened before. It will happen again.

In 2011, in New York’s 26th District, Jack Davis ran as a Tea Party independent. He won just under 9 percent of the vote. The Republican, Jane Corwin, lost to Democrat Kathy Hochul by under 5 percent. The math is not hard. Davis’ entry split the conservative vote and handed the seat to a Democrat.

In 2009, in New York’s 23rd District, Doug Hoffman ran on the Conservative Party line after refusing to back the GOP nominee. He won 46 percent of the vote. Democrat Bill Owens won with 48 percent. Another split. Another Democrat.

In 2014, Nebraska’s 2nd District, Chip Maxwell entered the race late as a right-leaning independent. He polled 4 to 9 percent. Republican Lee Terry lost to Democrat Brad Ashford by 3.3 percent. Yet again, the conservative split produced a liberal victory.

These are not isolated incidents. They represent the iron rule of electoral math in a first-past-the-post system. The left remains united. The right fractures. The result is defeat.

One might cite the lone success: James Buckley’s 1970 victory to the US Senate from New York on the Conservative Party line. But Buckley was not an outsider with no base. He was the brother of William F. Buckley Jr., a legend. He ran in a three-way race against a weak liberal Republican and a divided Democrat Party. No modern parallel exists. And even if one did, the lesson remains statistical: one success in fifty years is not a plan. It is an exception.

The Musk Paradox

There is a paradox here, and it lies in Elon Musk himself. No one alive today has accomplished more impossible things in public view. He built an electric car company that succeeded in a world dominated by internal combustion. He turned a private rocket firm into the bedrock of US space policy. He launched a satellite network that blankets the globe in internet. He took over Twitter, renamed it X, and saved free speech in America and around the world.

In Elon's world, disruption works.

But the risk of serial success is the rise of a fallacy: that the rules don’t apply, that history is made only by those audacious enough to ignore it. And perhaps they are. But the laws of electoral arithmetic are not so easily bent. They are closer to gravity than to regulation.

Musk may believe that third party efforts have failed simply because no one has done it right. But there is a deeper possibility: that his prior string of successes may be giving him a subtle dose of confirmation bias. When every audacious idea you back turns into a global triumph, it becomes easy to assume that your instincts must always be right. Yet in this case, the historical record may be the exception that proves the rule. The problem is not technique. It is structure. Our system is not designed for three viable parties. It punishes division and rewards consolidation.

If Elon creates a third party effort in 2026 (and to be clear he has already filed with FEC Committee to formally establish the America Party), the outcome is clear. The House, already projected to fall to the Democrats (224 to 211), will be more securely theirs. The Senate, which Republicans could hold 52-48, would likely flip. The most likely outcome is that the America Party would not pick up a single seat. It would not serve as a constructive alternative. It would function solely as a spoiler, a punisher. The result would be a fully Democrat-controlled Congress with unchecked power.

Consequences of Losing the Congress

Consider what that would mean. First, President Trump’s legislative agenda, already weakened by internal sabotage, would die in committee. Second, impeachment would become the new normal. The Democrats would have every incentive to impeach, perhaps multiple times, and with a Senate under their control, they might even get traction. It is worth remembering that three current Senate Republicans voted to remove President Trump during his prior impeachment trials. With Democrats in charge, and even a handful of GOP defectors, those efforts might not be symbolic this time, they could be consequential.

Third, the worst elements of the GOP, the very RINOs Elon seeks to purge, would find new life. They would become the bridge between the Democrat majority and a neutered Republican minority. We could witness, as we already have in the Texas House, a grotesque hybrid of progressive and establishment rule. Liberal measures would move. Conservative ones would die.

Fourth, and not least, the Democrats could return their attention to Elon himself. He is not beloved by the left. His independence, his wealth, his mockery of woke dogma, and his refusal to bend to their narratives make him a threat. A Democrat Congress would not hesitate to hold hearings into SpaceX, Starlink, Tesla, DOGE, and even Elon himself. The dream of nationalizing his companies, already whispered, would find voice.

The Path Forward: Not Party, but Caucus

What then is the alternative? To channel righteous fury not into an independent third party but into a disciplined insurgency inside the GOP. Call it the America Caucus. Give it a clear platform, modeled on Gingrich’s 1994 Contract with America: ten legislative priorities to be introduced in the first 100 days. Candidates would join the caucus and sign the contract but run as Republicans. The public would know precisely what they stood for.

In 1994, the Contract with America helped Republicans win 54 seats in the House and take control for the first time in four decades. The contract mattered. Voters trusted it. They understood it.

In 2010, the Tea Party executed a similar strategy. Fueled by grassroots anger at bailouts and ObamaCare, they challenged GOP incumbents in primaries and took the House. They picked up 63 seats in the largest midterm gain by any party since 1938. The key was targeting the primaries. Not third party spoilers. Not vague sentiment. Precision, planning, execution.

Elon can do the same. The America Caucus can primary the dozen most problematic House Republicans and field candidates in vulnerable Democrat districts. Here is where it starts:

Dan Newhouse (WA-4), David Valadao (CA-22), Nick LaLota (NY-1), Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-1), Maria Elvira Salazar (FL-27), Dave Joyce (OH-14), Mike Kelly (PA-16), Michael McCaul (TX-10), Mike Simpson (ID-2), Brett Guthrie (KY-2). All are Republicans. All won by large enough margins to withstand a primary but small enough to be vulnerable. Primary costs range from $500K to $1.5M with general election costs ranging from $1.5M to $4.5M. These are achievable targets.

In the Senate, the calculus is more expensive but equally urgent. Senators like Joni Ernst (IA), Susan Collins (ME), John Cornyn (TX), Lindsey Graham (SC), Bill Cassidy (LA), and Shelley Moore Capito (WV) are up in 2026. Each can be challenged in a primary. While general elections would cost $60M or more, primaries are cheaper: $3M to $20M depending on the state. For example, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is running for Senator Cornyn's seat and would be a great America Caucus member.

Then come the open seats. Nebraska’s 2nd in the House is a winnable GOP district. PA-3 and IL-9 are blue, but with funding and strategy, they can be flipped. In the Senate, open Republican seats in North Carolina, Kentucky, Florida, and Ohio are ripe for America Caucus champions.

Even better: go on offense against vulnerable Democrats. In the House, seats like ME-2 (Jared Golden), CA-13 (Adam Gray), CA-45 (Derek Tran), NY-4 (Laura Gillen), NM-2 (Gabe Vasquez), NC-1 (Don Davis), WA-3 (Marie Gluesenkamp Perez), MI-8 (Kristen McDonald Rivet), TX-28 (Henry Cuellar), TX-34 (Vicente Gonzalez), OH-9 (Marcy Kaptur), OH-13 (Emilia Sykes), CA-27 (George Whitesides), NY-3 (Tom Suozzi), and CA-9 (Josh Harder) are competitive. In many of these races, Republican challengers were significantly underfunded, in fact, on average Democrats outspent Republicans by more than 200%. With Elon’s backing, resources, and organization, these seats could become prime opportunities for America Caucus candidates to flip the House.

Estimated cost to fund all recommended primary and general races, excluding Senate Democrat challenges: $450M to $600M. It is not cheap. But it is doable.

The Final Argument

There is a temptation to punish the GOP through third party revolt. But as satisfying as it may feel, it would be the American people who pay the price. Conservative goals would vanish. Trump’s agenda would die. Elon himself would become the Democrats’ favorite target. And the very RINOs we seek to eject would be empowered. Worse still, Elon should be wary of how quickly those who once demonized him now rush forward to join his cause. They are not converts to his politics, they are allies in the shared goal of destroying Trump’s agenda and dismantling the Republican Party. Mark Cuban, who vocally supported Kamala Harris and Biden’s border policies, now wants to join the America Party. Anthony Scaramucci too. Democrat influencers are lining up, not to build something better, but to hijack the vehicle of destruction. Tempting as it may be to embrace their support, Elon should not trust them. The Democrats are on their heels. They see an opportunity. Do not let them in the gate.

Instead, unite with those who have always had America’s interests at heart. I have been led to believe that President Trump would get behind the America Caucus if approached by Elon. He would endorse its candidates, help fund their campaigns, and amplify their message. The idea of Trump and Elon working together to reform the GOP is not fantasy, it is entirely plausible. Trump has repeatedly signaled his willingness to work with Elon. Together, they would form a reformist juggernaut, capable of reining in the excesses of the establishment and breathing new life into a party that has too often forgotten its purpose. With Elon and Trump working together, the America Caucus would become not just a political strategy, but a national movement.

A Contract with America 2.0 is the clearest path forward. The America Caucus would not splinter the right, it would discipline it. Primary the weak, elevate the strong, and retake the GOP, not by abandoning it, but by bending it back to purpose. That effort does not have to be Elon alone. A Musk–Trump alliance would not be some speculative fantasy, it would be the most formidable reform coalition in modern American politics. Together, they could protect the Trump agenda from sabotage, energize the base, and revitalize the party. The America Caucus could become the spearhead of a populist renaissance. That is the legacy Elon Musk could forge, not a third party, but a first principle. If he chooses that path, I would be honored to help him build it and I'm sure many of you would too.

