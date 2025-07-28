America’s fertility crisis is no longer speculative. The numbers are not only in, they are loud, insistent, and irreversible if not addressed soon. According to the CDC’s 2024 provisional data, the US fertility rate has fallen below 1.6 children per woman. That figure is not just low, it is terminal. A replacement-level society requires a fertility rate of roughly 2.1. Below that line, a society first ages, then shrinks, and eventually dissipates. Demographers do not romanticize. Their charts are not political. But when one reads them correctly, they tell a civilizational story. And that story is beginning to resemble a tragedy.

Why call this “civilizational suicide”? Because it is not imposed from without. It is chosen, or at least permitted, from within. As Pat Buchanan wrote in The Death of the West, the First World is dying not from a plague or war, but from sterility. "They face a mortal crisis, not because of something happening in the Third World, but because of what is not happening at home." Birth. Family. Continuity. These pillars of civilization are no longer assumed. In the US, they are increasingly postponed, downsized, or discarded altogether.

To understand how dramatic this demographic collapse is, recall that the US fertility rate in 1960 stood at 3.65, more than double today’s rate. Even as recently as 2007, the US achieved near-replacement fertility. That was the last flicker before the fall. Since then, the decline has been steady and uninterrupted. Had fertility remained at 2007 levels, the US would have welcomed nearly 12 million more children than it has. That’s not just a difference in birth records, it is a difference in national trajectory.

Some will object that population is still growing. True, but only barely, and only because of immigration. The native-born American population is stagnant. More striking, natural increase, births minus deaths, is trending toward zero. It is immigration that props up the illusion of demographic health. Yet even this solution is fragile. For reasons we will explore, importing people is not the same as making Americans.

What happened? The short answer is that marriage and childbearing are no longer the default life path. They are lifestyle options, often treated as elective or even indulgent. Women are having their first child at an average age of 27.5, a record high. Teen birthrates are in freefall. So are birthrates among women in their 20s, historically the prime years for family formation. Meanwhile, birthrates among women in their 30s and 40s are inching upward, but not enough to offset the delay. In simple terms, by the time many Americans feel ready to have children, they either can’t, or don’t.

This delay is not irrational. It is economic. Wages have stagnated, housing is unaffordable, and child care costs rival college tuition. Nor is it simply financial. Cultural attitudes have shifted dramatically. The rise of secularism, the valorization of careerist ambition, and the detachment of sex from reproduction have all eroded the social incentives to marry and procreate. Where children were once seen as a blessing, they are now often viewed as burdens. Where family was a social good, it is now one choice among many, subject to the preferences of the individual.

Technology compounds this shift. The advent of reliable contraception, and the normalization of abortion, has made reproduction a matter of near-total control. But what begins as liberation can end in extinction. Fertility is no longer a byproduct of love, marriage, or community life; it is an optional project, often postponed until it becomes impossible.

The problem is not just the number of people, but the kind. A society is not merely a population count. It is a set of inherited beliefs, institutions, and norms. Immigration can sustain population figures, but not a national identity. As Douglas Murray put it, you cannot replace a Scottish teenager with a Somali one and expect no consequences for cohesion. Yet the US increasingly does just that.

Since the 1965 Immigration Act, America has brought in over 72 million immigrants, mostly from Latin America and Asia. Today, only 13 percent of immigrants come from Europe. In 1970, immigrants made up 4.7 percent of the US population; today, that figure is over 14 percent, and climbing. Without immigration, the US population would be shrinking.

But here is the paradox: even as we import people to make up for low fertility, we are less capable of assimilating them. The melting pot has become a salad bowl, and even that metaphor is generous. Many immigrant communities retain language, culture, and political identities from their homelands well into the second and third generation. When 43 percent of California’s minors are Hispanic, many of whom live in majority-Spanish-speaking environments, the incentives to Americanize weaken. The existence of parallel cultures, tolerated if not encouraged, hinders the emergence of a shared civic identity.

In earlier eras, America made Americans. Schools taught civic pride. Churches reinforced moral norms. National holidays celebrated common heroes. Today, that consensus has fractured. National pride has eroded. A 2025 Gallup poll found that only 36 percent of Democrats said they were proud to be American. Among Gen Z, fewer than half expressed any national pride. If the native-born population cannot articulate what it means to be American, how can it transmit that identity to newcomers?

Assimilation requires a confident host culture. That culture no longer exists. Progressives often denounce assimilation as cultural erasure, preferring multiculturalism or even decolonization. In practice, this means that immigrants are no longer expected to become Americans. They are expected to vote Democrat and celebrate their ancestral culture. Citizenship becomes a bureaucratic formality, not a moral transformation.

The result is a nation that is failing both to reproduce itself biologically and to extend itself culturally. It neither makes new Americans through birth nor integrates them through immigration. This is not sustainable. If continued, it leads to what Buchanan rightly called civilizational suicide.

To be clear, the problem is not immigration per se. America has always welcomed newcomers. The problem is using immigration to substitute for reproduction, while simultaneously abandoning the cultural mechanisms that once made immigrants American. Without a robust host culture, immigration becomes not a solution, but a solvent.

What, then, is to be done? A few policies are obvious. Make family formation more affordable: lower the cost of housing, subsidize child care, and reform the tax code to favor parents. Consider fertility bonuses, as Hungary and Poland have attempted. End policies that disincentivize marriage. Strengthen religious institutions, which are consistently correlated with higher fertility. These are practical steps.

But policies alone will not save us. What is required is a cultural reorientation. We must revalue parenthood, marriage, and nationhood. We must reject the nihilism that treats life as a solitary consumer journey and rediscover the moral power of generativity. We must say, without embarrassment, that raising children is not only good, but necessary. A society that does not reproduce will not endure.

Critics will argue that civilization is more than biology. They are right. But civilization does require biology. Culture rests on continuity, and continuity depends on people. If there are no Americans, there is no America. To borrow from Jefferson, every generation is a link in the golden chain of civilization. We are in danger of breaking that chain.

Demographic decline is not destiny. But neither is it a glitch to be ignored. It is a warning. A nation must choose life over sterility, posterity over presentism. If we do not, we will dwindle, and then disappear, not with a bang, but with a cradle gone silent.

