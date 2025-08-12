The newly unclassified FBI memos tell a story at once damning and instructive. They describe a career intelligence officer, loyal to the Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee, who began warning the FBI in 2017 that then-Representative Adam Schiff was instructing his staff to leak classified information to damage President Trump. The whistleblower objected that the leaks were illegal and treasonous. Schiff’s answer, as reported, was to assure the staff that the Constitution’s Speech or Debate Clause would protect them. Here lies the crux of the matter: Schiff was not a naïve lawmaker misreading the Constitution. He was, and is, a lawyer who chaired the very committee responsible for safeguarding classified intelligence. If he claimed the Clause offered legal protection for leaking to the press, it was not from ignorance. It was a calculated falsehood, likely grounded in the expectation that the Democrat-controlled FBI and Justice Department would never prosecute him.

To see why this was a deception, one must understand the Speech or Debate Clause. It appears in Article I, Section 6 of the Constitution: “for any Speech or Debate in either House, they shall not be questioned in any other Place.” This language is rooted in the English Bill of Rights of 1689, a safeguard against monarchs punishing Parliament for words spoken in legislative sessions. The Framers adopted it to ensure Congress could perform its functions without intimidation by the executive or judicial branches. Courts have read it broadly, protecting not only speeches on the floor but all “legislative acts,” including committee work, reports, and official investigations.

However, its breadth is matched by clear boundaries. The Clause covers only acts integral to the legislative process. Political acts, constituent services, public relations, or, most relevant here, communication with the press, are not protected. The Supreme Court has drawn this line in repeated cases. In Hutchinson v. Proxmire, a senator’s floor speech was privileged, but his press releases and newsletters were not. In Gravel v. United States, a senator’s reading of the Pentagon Papers in a committee was protected, but arranging their private publication was not. The reasoning is straightforward: informing the public may be valuable, but it is not itself legislating.

This distinction is fatal to Schiff’s purported legal cover. Leaking classified material to journalists is not legislating. It is not debating in the House, drafting bills, or issuing official reports. It is, rather, an external communication aimed at shaping public perception. The Court has been explicit that such acts fall outside the Clause. That they may involve the same information used in legislative work does not change the analysis. The key is the context and purpose of the act. Within Congress, the use of classified information in hearings or reports is protected. Outside Congress, handing it to a reporter is not.

The cases that reject overbroad readings of the Clause are instructive. In United States v. Brewster, the Court refused to shield a senator from bribery charges simply because the bribes related to legislative acts. Taking a payoff is not part of legislating. Likewise, leaking to the media is not part of legislating, even if the leak concerns matters under committee review. The Clause protects acts, not motives. It does not license crimes if those crimes happen to be adjacent to legislative business.

Nor does the extension of immunity to congressional aides in Gravel change this conclusion. Aides are protected only insofar as their work would be protected if performed by the member. If an aide drafts a speech for the floor, that is immune. If an aide leaks to the press, it is not. The Court in Gravel explicitly declined to immunize aides from prosecution for criminal conduct outside legislative acts.

Given this settled law, Schiff could not plausibly have believed the Speech or Debate Clause would save him or his staff if the leaks were proven. The more plausible reading is that he believed no one in authority would test the Clause in court. The memos indicate that DOJ officials showed little interest in pursuing the allegations, citing the Clause without ever producing an opinion from the Attorney General or Solicitor General. That silence is telling. Schiff’s defense worked not as a matter of law, but as a matter of political convenience.

This is where the steelman of the case against Schiff becomes clear. Schiff, a skilled attorney and long-serving legislator, knew the Clause’s history and its limits. He knew that courts have consistently refused to extend it to acts like press leaks. Yet he invoked it anyway, not to withstand a judicial challenge, but to reassure his staff and deter investigators. His calculation was shrewd: in the charged atmosphere of Russiagate, with the DOJ leadership aligned politically, there would be no appetite to prosecute a high-ranking Democrat for actions ostensibly tied to oversight of the president. The Clause provided a respectable-sounding rationale to justify inaction.

Had the political alignments been reversed, it is easy to imagine a different outcome. A Republican chairman accused of leaking classified information to damage a Democratic president would likely have faced aggressive investigation, with the Clause dismissed as irrelevant to the leak. This asymmetry underscores the danger of allowing political discretion to supplant legal principle. The Clause was meant to preserve legislative independence, not to grant selective immunity based on party affiliation.

In the end, the Schiff episode is a case study in how constitutional provisions can be misrepresented for political cover. The Speech or Debate Clause is a shield for legislative acts, not a sword to be wielded against the rule of law. Schiff’s alleged conduct, if accurately reported, falls squarely outside its protection. That he escaped legal consequences reflects not the strength of his constitutional position, but the weakness of institutional will to hold him accountable. The law was clear. The politics were decisive.

