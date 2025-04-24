@amuse

@amuse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JWSPOONERMD's avatar
JWSPOONERMD
4h

Nice assessment except for collapse of South Vietnam. SVN was promised ammunition and air support when we pulled out of VN in 1972. However, under LBJ in 1975, when the NVA came across the DMZ and down the HoChiMinh trail, we DID NOT PROVIDE AMMUNITION OR AIR SUPPORT, and SVN fell to the Communists. The Democrats got us involved under JFK with the Green Berets and deserted our allies under LBJ in 1975.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 amuse on x
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture