The predictable wails have begun. The chattering class warns of imminent doom as another government shutdown looms, a consequence not of Republicans' refusal to negotiate, but of Democrats actively using a shutdown as a tool to obstruct President Trump’s agenda. Rather than engaging in good-faith negotiations over the budget, they are leveraging the threat of a government closure as a means to block policies they dislike. Senator Andy Kim (D-NJ) has already stated his reluctance to support funding measures that enable what he describes as the administration's "illegal" actions. This strategy reflects a broader Democratic effort to assert congressional authority and stymie executive action, even at the cost of keeping the government open.

The first fallacy of the doom-mongers is their portrayal of a shutdown as a calamity of biblical proportions. Government shutdowns happen with some frequency, and the Republic has yet to crumble. Essential services—national defense, Social Security, air traffic control, and law enforcement—continue without interruption. The military remains on guard, planes still take off and land, and pensioners receive their checks. Even the most sacrosanct federal functions proceed unscathed, exposing the fundamental absurdity of Washington’s shutdown melodrama. If a government office can close its doors without widespread chaos, one must ask: why did it exist in the first place?

Indeed, the most revealing aspect of a shutdown is the category of “non-essential” employees, those sent home until the spending spigot reopens. The term itself should trouble every American taxpayer. If these positions are non-essential today, what justifies their existence in normal times? The shutdown forces Washington to admit, albeit reluctantly, that its workforce is bloated with redundancy. And yet, Democrats would have Americans believe that furloughing these bureaucrats is a catastrophe on par with economic collapse.

Far from a crisis, a shutdown is a rare moment of fiscal sobriety in an otherwise reckless binge. The federal government’s expenditures are staggering—trillions upon trillions borrowed and spent, each dollar added to a national debt that long ago ceased to be manageable. Washington, for all its grand rhetoric, does not govern; it merely spends. It redistributes wealth, funds pork-barrel projects, and fattens an unaccountable administrative state. The debt ceiling, once an unthinkable red line, is now just another hurdle to be brushed aside in the pursuit of endless spending. A shutdown is not a tragedy; it is a pause—a moment when Washington is forced to confront the consequences of its own fiscal gluttony.

Compounding the issue is the internal discord within the Republican Party. Despite holding the majority, GOP lawmakers are split on whether to pursue individual appropriations bills, an omnibus package, or another continuing resolution. This lack of consensus has stalled meaningful negotiations, leaving the government without a clear path to sustained funding. Yet, even in the face of this disunity, Democrats are not merely advocating for their preferred budget. Instead, they are holding the process hostage, using the looming shutdown as a weapon to undercut the administration’s ability to govern.

This Democratic gambit is entirely predictable. Their strategy is always the same: refuse compromise, engineer a shutdown, and rely on the media to blame Republicans. But this time, conservatives must not fall for the trap. They must stand firm, force the Democrats to own their decision, and let the shutdown unfold. When the non-essential agencies close their doors, when the hysteria proves unfounded, when Americans wake up to find that life continues as normal, the Democratic Party will be exposed as the architects of an unnecessary shutdown.

Consider the lessons of history. Government shutdowns have never spelled economic doom. During the 2019 shutdown—the longest in U.S. history—the stock market posted double-digit gains. Investors understand what Washington refuses to acknowledge: economic fundamentals drive markets, not temporary political theater. The private sector, unshackled by bureaucratic inefficiency, continues to function. In some cases, private citizens even step in where government fails. National parks, for example, have remained open and maintained thanks to volunteers and local organizations. The shutdown exposes a truth Washington would rather conceal: Americans can—and do—thrive without an omnipresent federal apparatus.

Democrats, of course, will spin their usual yarns of suffering and despair. They will parade furloughed workers before the cameras, lamenting their temporary pay delays—pay which they will, without exception, receive in full once the shutdown ends. They will decry the lack of government services, even as those same services prove unnecessary to the daily lives of most Americans. Their objective is transparent: manufacture outrage, shift blame, and pressure Republicans into capitulation.

Republicans must resist this charade. A government shutdown, far from a catastrophe, is an opportunity—a moment to demand accountability, to expose waste, and to remind Americans that the sky does not fall when Washington takes a forced holiday. The real crisis is the national debt, the spending addiction, the refusal to make hard choices. If it takes a shutdown to drag Washington toward fiscal sanity, then so be it.

This is not a time for timidity. It is a time for resolve. The Democrats have made their choice. Let them shut it down. And let America see just how little it matters when the government shuts down in March.

If you don't already please follow @amuse on 𝕏 and subscribe to the Deep Dive podcast.