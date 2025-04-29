@amuse

Deb Alex's avatar
Deb Alex
9h

Your words broaden my thinking regarding how our elected officials sound more like performance artists than officials. Since we no longer rely on daily newscasts for information, it seems those who scream the loudest and perform outlandishly get the attention. Attention means money. I heard AOC became a Democrat candidate via a live performance interview by her local party. Our political parties are failing us in their searches for good candidates.

